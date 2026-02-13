Rodri: What could come next for Man City star after FA charge over referee remarks?

By Oliver Thomas | 13 Feb 2026 15:40 , Last updated: 13 Feb 2026 15:54

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has been charged by the Football Association following comments he made about referees after the Citizens’ 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.

Pep Guardiola’s side, who held a 2-0 half-time lead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, were left frustrated that Dominic Solanke’s first goal in Spurs’ fightback was not disallowed for a foul on Marc Guehi by referee Robert Jones.

Solanke appeared to kick through the back of Guehi's leg which forced the ball to trickle over the line, with Jones awarding the goal and VAR opting to not intervene.

Man City had VAR decisions go against them in previous matches against Newcastle United, Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers in January, and Rodri appeared to question whether referees were being fair.

"I know we won too much and the people don’t want us to win, but the referee has to be neutral. And for me, honestly, it's not fair,” Rodri told reporters after the match. “It's not fair because we work so hard in these situations, and now to make these decisions, we have to move on.

“Of course you need to come back, but at the end, when everything is finished, we are frustrated because it's so clear, the foul. [Solanke] kicked the leg, and of course with the push of the action on the ball, the ball goes in.

© Imago

“We have to pay attention to these little things, otherwise it's going to be difficult for everyone because this league is like this. It's about small details and everything counts, so I think this is a very tough day for us in this sense.

"Honestly, I never speak about referees. I respect their job massively, but they have to pay attention to these things. He's kicked the leg. It's so clear."

FA release statement confirming Rodri has been charged

The FA declined to make any comment in the aftermath of City’s draw with Spurs, but a formal probe into Rodri’s comments began soon after and an official statement has since been released on Friday.

A statement from the FA read: “Manchester City’s Rodri has been charged with misconduct in relation to comments that he made after their Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday February 1, 2026.

“It’s alleged that the midfielder acted in an improper manner during a post-match media interview by making comments that imply bias and/or question the integrity of a match official and/or match officials, contrary to FA Rule 3.1.”

“Rodri has until Wednesday 18 February to provide a response.”

© Imago / Sportimage

What punishment could Rodri receive following FA charge?

Because Rodri has questioned the integrity of match officials, the Man City midfielder is now in danger of receiving a suspension and/or a fine from the FA.

In 2023, then Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was handed a two-game touchline suspension and fined £75,000 after accusing referee Paul Tierney of having something "against" the Reds.

However, there is no fixed penalty for breaching this FA rule, so any punishment may differ from previous cases.

A potential ban for Rodri could be a significant blow to Man City’s hopes of chasing down Premier League leaders Arsenal in the title race.

The Citizens currently sit second in the table and four points behind the Gunners at the summit, who dropped two points in a 1-1 draw at Brentford on Thursday night.

Guardiola’s side face Salford City in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, before concluding the month of February with Premier League games at home to Newcastle and away to Leeds United.

City will then begin the month of March with a home encounter with Nottingham Forest, which is scheduled to take place before the first international break of 2026 the following week.