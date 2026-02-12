Brentford 1-1 Arsenal: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Gunners wobble hands Man City huge hope in Premier League title race

By Matt Law | 12 Feb 2026 22:01 , Last updated: 12 Feb 2026 22:06

Arsenal's lead at the top of the Premier League table is just four points, with the Gunners held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Thursday night.

Noni Madueke's header sent Arsenal ahead just past the hour, but Brentford levelled the scores 10 minutes later through Keane Lewis-Potter, and the Gunners were unable to find a second.

The draw means that Mikel Arteta's side are just four points ahead of second-placed Manchester City with 12 games of the season left to be played.

Brentford, meanwhile, have moved to within four points of fifth-placed Chelsea, with the Bees enjoying an excellent campaign, sitting in seventh spot in the division.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Oh Arsenal.

The Gunners looked to be ending Sunday with a nine-point advantage at the summit, but Man City have since beaten Liverpool and Fulham to move onto Arsenal's shoulder.

Arteta's side had the chance to move six points clear on Thursday night, but they could only manage a draw, and the gap to Pep Guardiola's side in second is minuscule.

Arsenal go to Wolverhampton Wanderers next week before visiting Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby on February 22, and there is a lot of football to be played.

Brentford had chances to win it late on, with Igor Thiago having the best of those, but Gabriel Martinelli also brought a fine save from Caoimhin Kelleher down the other end.

Arsenal remain title favourites, but four points is nothing at this stage, and it remains to be seen whether Man City are good enough to keep the capital outfit in striking distance.

BRENTFORD VS. ARSENAL HIGHLIGHTS

Noni Madueke goal vs. Brentford (61st minute, Brentford 0-1 Arsenal)

Arsenal have the breakthrough!



Noni Madueke with a header of real quality

Arsenal make the breakthrough in the 61st minute of the contest, as Madueke heads a cross from Piero Hincapie into the back of the net.

What a massive goal that is in the Premier League title race.

Keane Lewis-Potter goal vs. Arsenal (71st minute, Brentford 1-1 Arsenal)

Brentford are level!



A trademark long throw is finished off by Keane Lewis-Potter

Brentford level the scores in the 71st minute of the match, with Lewis-Potter heads into the back of the net from close range following a flick-on from Sepp van den Berg.

MAN OF THE MATCH - SEPP VAN DEN BERG

Van den Berg was in terrific form for Brentford on Thursday night, with the defender coming up with the assist for his team's goal, while his defensive contribution was immense.

The 24-year-old won two aerial duels, while he finished with a pass success rate of 90%.

BEST STAT

4 - Only Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brentford in December (3) has seen fewer shots in the first half of a Premier League game this season than Brentford v Arsenal (4). Struggle.

BRENTFORD VS. ARSENAL MATCH STATS

Possession: Brentford 40%-60% Arsenal

Shots: Brentford 12-7 Arsenal

Shots on target: Brentford 3-2 Arsenal

Corners: Brentford 6-4 Arsenal

Fouls: Brentford 12-11 Arsenal

WHAT NEXT?

Arsenal's attention will now switch to the FA Cup, preparing to welcome Wigan Athletic in the fourth round of the competition on Sunday afternoon.

Brentford, meanwhile, will face Macclesfield, who shocked Crystal Palace in the third round, in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Monday night.