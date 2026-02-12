Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos 'identify' Fran Garcia replacement as £26m deal is considered

By Matt Law | 12 Feb 2026 09:32 , Last updated: 12 Feb 2026 09:34

Real Madrid are reportedly considering making a move for Borussia Dortmund defender Daniel Svensson during this summer's transfer window.

The 23-year-old made the move to Dortmund from FC Nordsaelland last year, initially on loan, before completing a permanent switch to the German outfit ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Svensson has been a strong performer for BVB during the current season, making 31 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and registering one assist in the process.

According to reports in Spain, the Sweden international's performances have caught Real Madrid's eye, and Los Blancos are now considering making a move at the end of the season.

The capital giants allegedly view Svensson as a potential replacement for Fran Garcia, with the Spaniard expected to be allowed to leave Bernabeu this summer.

© Imago

Real Madrid 'weighing up' summer move for Svensson

Garcia was heavily linked with a mid-season exit, and at one stage, it appeared that the defender would be heading to the Premier League with Bournemouth.

However, Real Madrid pulled the plug at the final moment, with Alvaro Arbeloa's side wary of being left short at left-back in the final months of the season.

The situation will be different this summer, with Los Blancos having the chance to bring in a replacement, and Garcia is expected to be allowed to leave in search of regular football.

There is also uncertainty surrounding Ferland Mendy's future at Real Madrid; the 30-year-old has a contract at Bernabeu until June 2028, but he has only played three times this season due to injury issues and could potentially leave.

Alvaro Carreras has been Real Madrid's first-choice left-back this season, making 29 appearances after returning to the club from Benfica last summer.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Arsenal, Inter 'also keen' on Dortmund defender

Arsenal and Inter Milan have also been credited with an interest in Svensson, with Dortmund believed to value the defender in the region of €30m (£26m).

Svensson made 153 appearances for Nordsaelland ahead of a move to BVB, scoring eight goals and registering 20 assists in the process.

Real Madrid are expected to be busy during this summer's transfer window, with a new centre-back and central midfielder set to be priorities for the club.