Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos determined to win "big battle" for midfield wonderkid

By Matt Law | 12 Feb 2026 09:14 , Last updated: 12 Feb 2026 09:15

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Kees Smit is set to leave AZ Alkmaar in a big-money transfer ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

The 20-year-old's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with a number of major clubs believed to be keen to sign him during this summer's transfer window.

Manchester United, Barcelona and Liverpool are among the teams to be linked with his services, while a recent report claimed that Real Madrid were determined to win the race.

According to Romano, super-agent Jorge Mendes "is in control of the situation", with a "big battle" expected to take place for the Dutchman during this summer's transfer window.

© Imago / Box to Box Pictures

Real Madrid, Man United, Barcelona, Liverpool 'among clubs' interested in Smit

“Jorge Mendes is in control of the situation. There is Real Madrid interested and several Premier League top clubs so there is going to be a big battle in the Premier League and Spanish clubs,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Let’s see what happens because Kes Smit and AZ Alkmaar, it is going to be a huge summer, a huge battle. It’s not going to be easy to sign him because €40m (£35m)-€45m (£39m) is not going to be enough, it’s going to be big money.

“For sure, it’s going to be a big battle, so get for Kees Smit because he’s going to be a big part of conversations.”

Reports in the Netherlands have claimed that AZ could demand as much as €75m (£65m) for the midfielder, making it a significant summer transfer.

Smit has scored three goals and registered five assists in 31 appearances for AZ this season, while his overall record for his Dutch club is five goals and seven assists in 62 outings.

© Imago / Goal Sports Images

Smit has been compared to Barcelona, Spain star Pedri

Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman has compared Smit to one of the leading midfielders in world football - Barcelona and Spain star Pedri.

“[Smit] has the awareness to receive in tight spaces and move the ball forward. That is something we value,” Koeman told reporters. “The resemblance people see (with Pedri) is in how he positions himself and his decision-making under pressure.

“Big clubs follow players with these characteristics. That is normal. What is important is that he continues developing where he is, playing regularly.”

Smit has gained European experience during his time with AZ, playing seven times in the Europa League and five times in the Conference League, but he is now seemingly preparing to make the move to a major Champions League club.