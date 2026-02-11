Man United transfer news: Carlos Baleba is playing his way out of a big-money Red Devils switch as midfielder's struggles continue

By Matt Law | 11 Feb 2026 20:44 , Last updated: 11 Feb 2026 20:48

Manchester United transfer target Carlos Baleba was substituted just 22 minutes into Brighton & Hove Albion's Premier League clash with Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

The Cameroon international's future remains the subject of much speculation, with Man United believed to be keen to bring him to Old Trafford this summer.

The Red Devils attempted to sign Baleba last year and again made their interest known in January, but Brighton made it clear that the Cameroonian was not for sale.

It has been a tough season for the 22-year-old, though, and he could potentially be playing his way out of a big-money transfer during this summer's market.

Baleba picked up a booking just two minutes into the game with Villa, and he was then replaced in the 22nd minute by experienced midfielder James Milner.

And he's been substituted after 22 minutes as he buries his head in his shirt. He's inconsolable on the bench.



Overall that's a nightmare outing from Baleba. https://t.co/ugT9UxxnWD — Nathan Salt (@NathSalt1) February 11, 2026

Aston Villa vs. Brighton: Baleba's struggles led to first-half substitution

Initially, it appeared that an injury might have forced him off, but that was not the case, with Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler seemingly concerned about a second yellow card.

According to Sofascore, Baleba only managed four accurate passes during his time on the field.

Man United will be watching the midfielder closely, and it was not a performance that would have impressed the 20-time English champions.

Brighton had seemingly placed a valuation of over £100m on Baleba last summer, but it is impossible to imagine the midfielder going for that price at the end of the campaign.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Will Man Utd still move for Baleba this summer?

Man United are still thought to be interested despite his struggles, but the Red Devils would surely want a huge discount, potentially looking at around £50m.

The 20-time English champions appreciate Baleba's ball-carrying abilities, which were on full display during an excellent 2024-25 campaign.

However, Hurzeler admitted earlier this season that the midfielder's performances had dipped, likely due to the speculation surrounding his future.

Baleba has not scored or provided a single assist for Brighton during the 2025-26 campaign, and the Cameroonian will have to show huge improvement in the coming months if he is to secure a big-money switch at the end of the campaign.