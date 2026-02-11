Liverpool suffer major Wataru Endo injury blow: How long could Reds midfielder be out?

By Matt Law | 11 Feb 2026 21:54 , Last updated: 11 Feb 2026 21:57

Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo had to be stretchered off during his team's Premier League clash with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday evening.

Endo's foot got caught in the turf when he twisted to make a clearance, and it was a huge surprise when the Japan international was able to return to his feet after the incident.

The 33-year-old looked to play on before it became clear that a potentially-serious issue had been suffered, with a stretcher called to bring Endo off the field in the 69th minute.

Recovery time for an ankle injury depends on the damage caused, and Liverpool are unlikely to scan the injured area until the initial swelling has subsided.

However, a first-grade ankle injury would generally heal within two weeks.

A grade two ligament tear would require a three to six week recovery period, while a complete tear or rupture of one or more of the ankle ligaments - a grade three - could lead to three months out.

There will also be fears surrounding a potential break or fracture, and it is impossible to say at this stage what type of injury has been suffered by the midfielder.

The fact that Endo was initially able to return to his feet could be seen as good news, but it was clear that the midfielder was in serious pain when he left the field.

Endo was making his first Premier League start of the season at Sunderland, being brought into the team at right-back due to Dominik Szoboszlai's suspension.

Liverpool right-backs Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley are currently injured, but Joe Gomez was able to make his return from a recent issue off the bench.

Endo injury: What happens now?

As mentioned, Liverpool are unlikely to scan Endo's ankle until the initial swelling has subsided, which will be within the next week.

Liverpool's medical staff will have a good idea of the nature of the issue once the initial assessment has been done, but a clearer picture will of course be required.

Losing another player capable of playing right-back is far from ideal at this stage of the season, as Liverpool chase success in three separate competitions.

Arne Slot's side are bidding to win the FA Cup and Champions League this term, while they are looking to secure a top-five finish in the Premier League table.