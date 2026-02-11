Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'hold off' on deal for Bundesliga attacker due to 'complications' amid Mohamed Salah concern

By Lewis Nolan | 11 Feb 2026 02:00 , Last updated: 11 Feb 2026 02:37

Liverpool are holding off on signing Yan Diomande due to complications regarding the RB Leipzig star's agency and image rights, the latest report has claimed.

The Reds are set to face Sunderland on Wednesday, and they will hope to bounce back after losing 2-1 against Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Arne Slot's side were notably poor in attack on the weekend, with wide forwards Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah struggling to influence their clash with City.

Given Liverpool have only scored 40 goals in the league this term - the sixth best return in the top flight - it would not be surprising if they delved into the summer market for a wide attacker.

However, transfer journalist Sacha Tavolieri claims that the Reds are hesitant to pursue a deal for Leipzig winger Diomande as his image rights are currently owned by his previous agency, with Liverpool waiting for a resolution to the dispute.

© Imago / dts Nachrichtenagentur

Yan Diomande assessed: Does RB Leipzig winger make sense?

Diomande can play on both flanks, though he has primarily operated on the right, with the 19-year-old comfortable in either wide or narrow positions.

The teenager has scored seven goals and provided four assists in 1,359 minutes in the Bundesliga this campaign.

It should be noted that Diomande has recorded the second fastest speed in the German top flight, with the forward having clocked a speed of 36.3 km/h.

That figure would rank him as the second fastest player in the Champions League, with Salah having recorded a speed of 34.3 km/h in the competition.

The Reds have lacked a threat in behind opposition defences this term, so while Diomande is only a teenager, his skillset could be useful against low blocks.

© Imago / motivio

Why Liverpool need a winger in the summer

Following the sale of Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich, Slot has been without a specialist dribbler on the flanks, whereas rivals such as Manchester City and Arsenal boast the likes of Jeremy Doku and Bukayo Saka respectively.

Salah has struggled when asked to dribble past opposition full-backs this season, and he has also failed to deliver in the final third having scored just four goals in the Premier League.

The 33-year-old appears to have declined significantly, and it may be time for Liverpool to secure a replacement for the legendary winger.