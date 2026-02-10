Liverpool at risk of matching 45-year winless record in Sunderland Premier League clash

By Ben Knapton | 10 Feb 2026 13:39

Liverpool will be at risk of matching an unwanted 45-year record against newly-promoted clubs when they tackle Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in Wednesday's Premier League clash.

The Reds head to Wearside with broken hearts after Sunday's devastating 2-1 home defeat to Manchester City, which further harmed their hopes of achieving a top-four finish.

Arne Slot's men enter the midweek round sat five points below fourth-placed Manchester United, who could temporarily go eight clear of the holders when they lock horns with West Ham United on Tuesday evening.

Results against clubs who competed in the 2024-25 Championship have left a lot to be desired for Liverpool all season, the most recent being a painful 1-1 draw at home to Burnley a few weeks ago.

Prior to that stalemate, the Reds played out a goalless affair with Leeds United on New Year's Day, were held in a 3-3 thriller by the same opponents in December, and had to settle for a 1-1 stalemate with Sunderland late last year.

Liverpool could suffer unwanted fate for first time since 1981

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Having drawn each of their last four matches with newly-promoted teams, Liverpool could now go winless in five straight games against such clubs in the league for the first time since 1981.

During that 10-month sequence from January to October, Liverpool drew three and lost two games against sides to have played in the lower division the year before, and they have never gone five without a win against newly-promoted teams in the Premier League era.

However, while Liverpool have not been able to get over the line against a 2024-25 Championship side since September's narrow win over Burnley, their string of stalemates at least means that they are unbeaten in 19 straight games vs. promoted teams.

The Reds have not suffered a top-flight defeat against such a club since going down 1-0 to Bournemouth in March 2023, and their record in midweek matches also makes for largely positive reading.

Indeed, 27 of Liverpool's last 28 Premier League games to be played on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday has seen the holders avoid defeat, the exception being a 2-0 defeat to Merseyside rivals Everton in April 2024.

What changes should Arne Slot make for Sunderland clash?

© Imago / RHR-Foto

Liverpool boss Slot will be forced into one alteration for the trip to Sunderland, as Dominik Szoboszlai serves his one-game ban following his late dismissal in the loss to Man City.

Joe Gomez should be given the nod to deputise if he recovers from a hip injury in time, but if not, Curtis Jones ought to be the next best thing after Slot harshly ruled out starting Calvin Ramsay.

If Gomez or Wataru Endo start at right-back, pass master Jones could still be drafted into the engine room in place of Alexis Mac Allister, amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Englishman's contract situation.

Further forward, supporters will no doubt be crying out for Rio Ngumoha to be given a shot over Cody Gakpo on the left flank, but the teenager will almost certainly be kept in reserve again.