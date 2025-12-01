Arsenal vs. Brentford: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Premier League London derby

By Ben Knapton | 01 Dec 2025 10:15 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 10:15

One of the Premier League's leading home teams host one of the division's worst-performing away sides on Wednesday evening, when Arsenal play host to Brentford in a midweek London derby at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta's men have not lost a single game at their headquarters in any competition so far this season, and they are bidding for an eighth straight win in front of their own fans to recover from the events of the weekend.

The Gunners were forced to settle for a 1-1 stalemate against a 10-man Chelsea team at Stamford Bridge, meaning that their lead at the top of the Premier League table has been reduced to five points over Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Brentford's 3-1 victory over Burnley saw them end the gameweek in the top half, but it has been 87 years since the Bees last prevailed away to the Gunners.

Ahead of Wednesday's derby, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Arsenal and Brentford.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 22

Brentford wins: 6

Draws: 6

Arsenal wins: 10

As Brentford spent over seven decades outside of the top flight, where Arsenal have plied their trade since 1919, the head-to-head history between these two London rivals is very modest indeed.

The Bees and the Gunners have only collided in 22 competitive matches across all tournaments, 10 of which have been won by the three-time Premier League champions, while Brentford have six triumphs to their name.

The most recent of those victories for the Bees came on their official Premier League baptism in 2021, where in their first-ever game in the tournament, Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard propelled Thomas Frank's side to a historic win.

That momentous occasion may feel like a long time ago for the Gtech Community Stadium faithful, though, as their side have now been beaten in six of their last eight matches against Arsenal in all competitions, only avoiding defeat in 1-1 Emirates draws in February 2023 and April 2025.

Lee Mason's resignation-worthy VAR blunder - where he allowed an offside Brentford equaliser to stand - overshadowed the first 1-1 in that list, but Mikel Arteta's side have since emerged victorious in four of their last five meetings, three of which have come away from home.

After two 1-0 Gtech wins in 2023 and a 3-0 success in September 2022 - where Ethan Nwaneri became the youngest-ever player to play in the Premier League - Arsenal conceded first on New Year's Day 2025, but that paled into insignificance as they stormed back to triumph 3-1.

However, the Bees were a bogey team of Arsenal's during the First Division days - going unbeaten in each of their first seven league meetings from 1935 to 1938 - but their inaugural matchup, a 1902-03 FA Cup tie, was won by the Gunners after a replay.

In between Brentford's two stints in the top flight, the only meeting between the Bees and Arsenal came in the third round of the 2018-19 EFL Cup, where Danny Welbeck's brace and an Alexandre Lacazette effort propelled the Gunners to a straightforward success.

Last 20 meetings

Apr 12, 2025: Arsenal 1-1 Brentford (Premier League)

Jan 01, 2025: Brentford 1-3 Arsenal (Premier League)

Mar 09, 2024: Arsenal 2-1 Brentford (Premier League)

Nov 25, 2023: Brentford 0-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Sep 27, 2023: Brentford 0-1 Arsenal (EFL Cup Third Round)

Feb 11, 2023: Arsenal 1-1 Brentford (Premier League)

Sep 18, 2022: Brentford 0-3 Arsenal (Premier League)

Feb 19, 2022: Arsenal 2-1 Brentford (Premier League)

Aug 13, 2021: Brentford 2-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

Sep 26, 2018: Arsenal 3-1 Brentford (EFL Cup Third Round)

May 26, 1947: Brentford 0-1 Arsenal (First Division)

Oct 12, 1946: Arsenal 2-2 Brentford (First Division)

May 06, 1939: Arsenal 2-0 Brentford (First Division)

Sep 08, 1938: Brentford 1-0 Arsenal (First Division)

Apr 18, 1938: Brentford 3-0 Arsenal (First Division)

Apr 15, 1938: Arsenal 0-2 Brentford (First Division)

Sep 09, 1936: Arsenal 1-1 Brentford (First Division)

Sep 03, 1936: Brentford 2-0 Arsenal (First Division)

Apr 04, 1936: Arsenal 1-1 Brentford (First Division)

Nov 02, 1935: Brentford 2-1 Arsenal (First Division)

