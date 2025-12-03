Premier League heavywights 'cool interest' in Real Madrid star

By Anthony Brown | 03 Dec 2025 00:35 , Last updated: 03 Dec 2025 04:32

Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to sanction Rodrygo's departure, following previous speculation linking the forward with a transfer away from the Spanish capital.

The Brazil international was linked with a move away during the summer transfer window, with Premier League sides believed to be showing considerable interest; however, his recent dip in performance could discourage a fresh approach.

During the previous window, neither Arsenal nor Liverpool — two of the rumoured interested teams — were prepared to meet the reported £77 million valuation, choosing to chase alternative objectives instead.

Although the 24-year-old is believed to prefer a move to Merseyside if he were to depart the Spanish capital, neither club want him anymore.

As reported by Mirror Football, Rodrygo, however, finds himself among several Los Blancos players said to be listed for potential transfer this January.

Rodrygo's concerning lack of goals

© Imago / Pressinphoto

According to the above source, worries regarding the 24-year-old's form are mounting, as he has endured a run of 30 matches at club level without finding the back of the net.

This dry patch equals an undesirable club record previously established by former Madrid striker Mariano, although the latter accumulated fewer minutes during his goal-shy period.

Fifteen matches of this drought have been in the current campaign, during which manager Xabi Alonso has predominantly utilised him as a substitute.

Thus far this season, the Brazilian forward's contribution has been limited to a mere pair of assists, while his last goal for the club was in a Champions League fixture with Atletico Madrid in March.

Rodrygo transfer: Why Arsenal and Liverpool have reportedly changed tack

© Imago

It is believed that the motivation for Arsenal and Liverpool to pursue the Brazilian has diminished.

The Gunners successfully bolstered their front line by recruiting Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze, while the Reds invested a combined total of £300 million in Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak.

Although the Reds have yet to reap the benefits of their big-money signings, it would be unwise to add to what they currently have, having so far struggled to find their footing with summer arrivals.

Arsenal already boast a formidable offensive unit, further aided by the return to fitness of key figures such as Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz.

Given Rodrygo’s lack of goals coupled with the heavy expenditure already undertaken by both Premier League outfits, it appears that enthusiasm for the £77 million-rated forward has markedly waned.