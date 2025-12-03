Barcelona transfer news: Deco confirms Hansi Flick favourite is ready to sign new contract

By Darren Plant | 03 Dec 2025 15:23 , Last updated: 03 Dec 2025 15:40

Barcelona sporting director Deco has confirmed that Eric Garcia is on the brink of signing a new contract.

Despite the criticism that came after last week's 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League, Barcelona have since surged clear at the top of the La Liga table.

Tuesday's 3-1 victory over Atletico Madrid has moved Hansi Flick's team four points clear of fellow rivals Real Madrid.

With 17 starts and three substitute appearances in La Liga and the Champions League, Garcia has emerged as a key man under Flick.

Deco has now revealed that the versatile former academy player is now close to committing his future to the club.

© Imago / IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

How long will Eric Garcia's Barcelona contract be?

Speaking on Que t’hi jugues, Deco confirmed reports that discussions had progressed considerably.

He said: "He is going to renew. There are still some details to be ironed out, but we’ve discussed it."

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Garcia is in line to sign terms that will run until 2030.

© Imago

Why Garcia renewal will be major boost for Barcelona

Back in 2023-24, Garcia's Barcelona career looked to be coming to an end when he spent a campaign on loan at Girona.

However, since the arrival of Flick in the summer of 2024, the 24-year-old has gone on to make a remarkable 65 appearances in all competitions.

His best trait is his versatility with Garcia being required at right-back, centre-back and in central midfield since Flick's arrival.

Furthermore, Garcia has the potential to emerge as a real leader in this squad with a total of 135 outings have been made since his return in 2021.