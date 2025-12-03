Man United 'confident' of keeping generational talent JJ Gabriel amid fresh Barcelona 'interest'

By Matt Law | 03 Dec 2025 11:41 , Last updated: 03 Dec 2025 11:56

Barcelona are reportedly attempting to sign JJ Gabriel from Manchester United, with the Catalan outfit determined to bring the wonderkid to Camp Nou.

JJ Gabriel is regarded as a generational talent, with the 15-year-old viewed as one of the best young players in world football, and he showed his promise with a five-star performance for Man United Under-18s against Liverpool Under-18s on Saturday.

The attacker netted a hat trick against the Reds to make it 10 goals in 10 appearances for Man United Under-18s during the current season.

JJ Gabriel's future was the subject of much speculation over the summer, with a number of clubs believed to have made an attempt to take him away from Man United.

However, Man United's director of football Jason Wilcox and head of recruitment Matt Hargreaves are said to have played a major role in convincing him to stay.

???‍♂️ Manchester United talent JJ Gabriel, in first team training today at 15 years old.



Seen as one of the best talents of #MUFC Academy, key part of long term project. pic.twitter.com/idheRLyz7P — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 23, 2025

Barcelona 'pushing' to sign Man United wonderkid JJ Gabriel

According to The Sun, Barcelona are now attempting to sign JJ Gabriel, with the Catalan outfit determined to bring the youngster to their La Masia academy.

JJ Gabriel has been training with the first team at stages of the season, and Man United are allegedly hopeful that the attacker and his representatives can see a clear route into the first-team set-up on a permanent basis.

“Like everyone, I know he is a really talented guy and everyone paid attention on social media," Man United head coach Ruben Amorim recently said when questioned on the forward and his involvement in first-team training.

“You could see the U21s had a game and we had less players and tried to pick players for training that have talent.

“Not just for me to see for tomorrow but for them to feel what it means to be in the first team, the difficulties playing against our defenders, the difficulty of our training, the pace.

“If we can use every training we have to show the kids what they need to do to be here, it is important, not just for JJ but for everyone.”

?? More on JJ Gabriel and Manchester United. The agreement to sign new deal for the young talent is set to be sealed, all completed.



The contract will be valid for the next two years, after key intervention by Jason Wilcox to avoid losing one of best and most wanted talents. pic.twitter.com/qkdjFiPVFz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2025

Will Man United lose JJ Gabriel to Barcelona?

Man United have already resisted interest in JJ Gabriel, with the club managing to sign him to a new deal over the summer, and it is understood that the Red Devils are confident of keeping hold of the wonderkid despite the fresh interest.

The chance to make the move to Barcelona to potentially play alongside Lamine Yamal would be difficult for JJ Gabriel to ignore, but the teenager has seemingly been convinced that he will soon step into the first team at Man United.

There is a chance that JJ Gabriel could become the youngest-ever player in the Premier League - the record is currently held by Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri (15 years and 181 days old).