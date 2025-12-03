Man United make 'major' call on Chido Obi future after telling Ruben Amorim comments

By Matt Law | 03 Dec 2025 09:14 , Last updated: 03 Dec 2025 09:31

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to send Chido Obi on loan during the January transfer window in order to boost his development.

The 18-year-old rejected the chance to sign a professional contract at Arsenal last year in order to make the move to Man United, and he featured on eight occasions for the Red Devils during the 2024-25 season, including seven outings in the Premier League.

Obi struggled to have an impact, though, and Man United head coach Ruben Amorim recently admitted that it was "too soon" for the youngster to have that level of first-team exposure.

"We didn’t have a team that we can put a young kid with 17, that he will not struggle, or will struggle a little bit,” Amorim told reporters during a press conference.

“It was completely necessary to do that. We have the opportunity and we seek that opportunity for the kids. So (Obi)’s one of the guys but I think he started too soon. And sometimes it’s hard to deal with that, with the kids.

Amorim: Obi started "too soon" in Man United first team

“Because they think that ‘I’m already here’. No, you are here for necessity, and we need to be careful also with that, with the kids. Even to call a kid for the first team, they need to behave really well. If you don’t behave really well, this connection is really important.”

Obi had a sensational 2023-24 campaign for Arsenal Under-18s, scoring 32 goals in 18 appearances for the club, including 28 goals in his final nine outings of the season.

However, the forward was unable to see a clear pathway into the first team at Arsenal and instead decided to leave for the 20-time English champions.

Obi has scored 12 goals and registered one assist in 10 appearances for Man United at Under-18s level, in addition to a record of seven goals and three assists in 19 outings for the Under-21s.

Man United 'willing' to send Obi on loan in January

Man United had allegedly been resisting a January loan exit for Obi, but according to The Sun, the situation has now changed, with the Red Devils open to a short-term departure.

The 20-time English champions are allegedly keen for Obi to remain in England, with teams in the Football League and National League now on red alert.

Fellow Man United youngsters Ayden Heaven and Diego Leon are also allegedly being lined up for loan departures in January to boost their development.