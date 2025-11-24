Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim admits that teenage star Chido Obi started in the first team at the club "too soon".

The 17-year-old completed a high-profile move to Man United last year after leaving Arsenal, with the striker turning down the chance to sign a professional contract with the Gunners.

Obi featured on eight occasions for Man United's first team last season, but he was unable to find the back of the net, and the fast-paced nature of the Premier League proved difficult for a player in the early stages of his career.

The Dane has dropped back down to the Under-21s this term, scoring three times in eight Premier League 2 appearances, in addition to one goal and two assists in three outings in the EFL Trophy.

Obi trained with the first team during the November international break, but he has now dropped back down and is unlikely to be involved against Everton in the Premier League on Monday night, even if Matheus Cunha joins Benjamin Sesko on the sidelines.

Academy goal machine Obi joined Man United from Arsenal last year

Amorim has suggested that Obi is not currently in his thoughts when it comes to the senior side, with the youngster needing to develop all areas of his game while ensuring that his attitude is also correct.

“We didn’t have a team that we can put a young kid with 17, that he will not struggle, or will struggle a little bit,” The Sun quotes Amorim as saying.

“It was completely necessary to do that. We have the opportunity and we seek that opportunity for the kids. So (Obi)’s one of the guys but I think he started too soon. And sometimes it’s hard to deal with that, with the kids.

“Because they think that ‘I’m already here’. No, you are here for necessity, and we need to be careful also with that, with the kids. Even to call a kid for the first team, they need to behave really well. If you don’t behave really well, this connection is really important.”

Amorim: Obi "started too soon" in Man United first team

Obi had an incredible 2023-24 campaign for Arsenal Under-18s, scoring 32 goals in 18 appearances for the club, including 28 goals in his final nine appearances of the season.

Arsenal were determined to keep hold of the striker, but he struggled to see a path into the first team at the Emirates Stadium and instead made the move to the 20-time English champions.

Many expected Obi to be in the first-team squad this season, but that has not proven to be the case, and it is clear that the attacker has a lot of work to do if he is to be a regular for Man United in the coming years.