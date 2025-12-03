Preview: Galatasaray vs Samsunspor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 03 Dec 2025 16:14 , Last updated: 03 Dec 2025 16:27

Galatasaray and Samsunspor will open round 15 of the Turkish Super Lig on Friday evening, with the hosts aiming to extend their dominant run in this fixture.

Cimbom have won the last eight meetings between the sides, while the Red Lightning’s most recent victory dates back to 2005.

Match preview

Galatasaray were seconds away from pulling four points clear at the top on Monday, only for Fenerbahce’s Jhon Duran to strike in the 95th minute to cancel out Leroy Sane’s first-half opener.

Although Cimbom remain one point ahead, they must quickly rediscover the fluid rhythm that defined their early-season form.

Okan Buruk’s men have managed just one win in their last four league outings – a narrow 3-2 victory over struggling Genclerbirligi – a stark contrast to their return of nine wins from their opening 10 matches.

A key problem has been a drop in attacking sharpness, with Galatasaray scoring more than once in only one of their last four league games and drawing blanks in two of them.

The absence of Victor Osimhen has undoubtedly contributed to this downturn, although the Nigerian striker made his long-awaited return against Fenerbahce, and Cimbom will hope his presence can lift their cutting edge as they prepare for another difficult test.

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

Samsunspor arrive in superb overall form, embarking on a 14-match unbeaten run in all competitions (7W, 7D), including a 10-game unbeaten streak in the league.

However, Thomas Reis’s team have stalled slightly in recent weeks, recording three consecutive draws, the latest being a 1-1 result at home to Alanyaspor after conceding a stoppage-time equaliser.

The visitors have shown a knack for frustrating the league’s elite, drawing with Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor this season.

They are likely to approach this trip with similar discipline and structure, although they know it will take exceptional defensive concentration to contain a Galatasaray side who have scored a league-high 16 home goals.

Samsunspor sit fifth with 25 points – just one off fourth place – but defeat here could see them slip to sixth by the end of the round.

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Galatasaray remain without Ismail Jakobs, who missed the derby with an injury, while Wilfried Singo is also out again due to a muscle problem.

Eren Elmali and Metehan Baltaci continue to serve bans related to betting violations, and Osimhen, with three goals in 10 league matches, will hope to make a greater impact following his return from injury.

Samsunspor continue to miss long-term absentees Olivier Ntcham, Ebrima Ceesay, Bedirhan Cetin, Tanguy Coulibaly and Afonso Sousa.

Lubomir Satka remains sidelined after returning from international duty injured, while Celil Yuksel is suspended as part of the ongoing betting scandal.

Meanwhile, Joe Mendes, who came on as a substitute was sent off late against Alanyaspor, is also ruled out.

Galatasaray possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Sanchez, Bardakci, Lemina, Karatas; Torreira, Sara; Sane, Gundogan, Yilmaz; Osimhen

Samsunspor possible starting lineup:

Kocuk; Yavru, Borevkovic, Van Drongelen, Tomasson; Makoumbou; Musaba, Aydin, Holse, Kilinic; Ndiaye

We say: Galatasaray 2-1 Samsunspor

Galatasaray are not at their free-flowing best, but their strength at Rams Park and their historical dominance in this fixture give them a clear advantage.

Samsunspor’s resilience cannot be overlooked, especially given their long unbeaten run and their habit of holding big sides, yet this is one of the toughest away assignments in the league.

With Osimhen regaining fitness and home support behind them, Cimbom should edge a competitive encounter, ending the visitor’s streak with a narrow but deserved victory.

