Preview: FC Utrecht vs. FC Twente - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Brown | 05 Dec 2025 22:59 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 22:59

FC Utrecht and FC Twente are separated by one place in the Eredivisie table heading into Sunday’s gameweek 15 contest at Stadion Galgenwaard.

Utrecht have now failed to win in three matches across all competitions, while Twente’s narrow win over AZ Alkmaar extended their unbeaten run to five.

Match preview

Utrecht were defeated in their last meeting with Twente in May, but the Cupfighters will be pleased to host the visitors this time.

That confidence is fuelled by their unbeaten record when Twente visit: eight wins and four draws since a 6-2 loss in December 2011.

Aiming to sustain their 14-year unbeaten run in this fixture, Ron Jans will hope for a more consistent performance after seeing his team drop points at Go Ahead Eagles from two goals up.

That draw extended their unbeaten run to four, but two consecutive draws mean Sunday’s sixth-placed hosts could drop two places if they lose and Groningen secure victory at SBV Excelsior.

While this is a threat for Jans’s team, their impressive home form this season suggests a return to winning ways, with 16 points from 21 available, level with PSV Eindhoven, NEC and Ajax – although the latter have played eight matches.

© Imago

Although Utrecht are targeting a sixth home victory and a fourth in succession, they face a team unbeaten away since August: a 1-0 defeat to Excelsior.

Since that loss, John van den Brom’s team have scored five in a 5-1 win at Sparta Rotterdam, three in a 3-3 draw with NEC, and have had two 1-1 draws with Groningen and FC Volendam, highlighting their attacking threat but also defensive fragility.

Twente returned to winning ways in the top flight against AZ Alkmaar after five matches without a win, including a 3-2 defeat at Ajax and three consecutive draws with Groningen, Telstar and Volendam.

Now, Van den Brom’s side visit a ground where historically they have struggled, aiming for back-to-back league wins for the first time since securing three between September and early October, beating Sparta, Fortuna Sittard and Heracles.

Having also not achieved consecutive wins in this fixture since beating Utrecht 6-2 and 1-0 in December 2011 and February 2012, the travelling fans may reasonably expect more disappointment against the Domstedelingen on Sunday.

FC Utrecht Eredivisie form:

W

L

W

W

D

D

FC Utrecht form (all competitions):

W

D

W

D

L

D

FC Twente Eredivisie form:

D

L

D

D

D

W

FC Twente form (all competitions):

L

W

D

D

D

W

Team News

© Iconsport

While Utrecht avoided apparent injuries in the disappointing 2-2 draw with Go Ahead Eagles, the hosts remain without influential left-back Souffian El Karouani and Davy van den Berg.

By scoring and assisting last weekend, Gjivai Zechiel has become the Cupfighters’ leading goal contributor (four goals, one assist), and the midfielder aims to be decisive again this weekend.

Having replaced Sebastien Haller early in the above draw, three-goal David Min could lead the attack for Jans’s team on Sunday.

Mees Hilgers (knee), Max Bruns (muscle), Daouda Weidmann, Naci Unuvar (muscle) and Taylor Booth are unavailable for the away side due to injury.

While Ricky van Wolfswinkel has yet to assist a teammate’s goal this season, the Twente striker hopes to end a four-game drought and add to his six league goals in round 15.

Daan Rots, match-winner against AZ, has three goals and one assist in 2025-26, one fewer than Kristian Hlynsson (three goals, two assists) heading into the weekend.

FC Utrecht possible starting lineup:

Barkas; Horemans, Didden, Viergever, Murkin; De Wit, Engwanda, Zechiel; Rodriguez, Min, Cathline

FC Twente possible starting lineup:

Unnerstall; Van Rooij, Lemkin, Propper, M. Rots; Zerrouki, Van Den Belt; D. Rots, Hlynsson, Orjasaeter; Van Wolfswinkel

We say: FC Utrecht 2-2 FC Twente

Utrecht may not be in top form, but they tend to raise their game at Stadion Galgenwaard, where they have not lost to Twente in the Eredivisie since December 2011.

However, the visitors have a knack for scoring on the road this season, leaving them well placed to claim a point in what could be a high-scoring draw.

