World Cup 2026: Your ultimate fixture guide with all matches

By Axel Clody | 05 Dec 2025 20:29 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 20:44

FIFA have published the complete calendar for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in 16 host cities spread between Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Due to the increase in the number of nations from 32 to 48, the major innovation of the tournament is that three days of the group stage will feature six matches each. Football's governing body have not yet officially confirmed the times of all encounters, but the trend is that the model implemented during the Club World Cup will serve as a reference.

The first game of the World Cup takes place on June 11, at the Stadium Azteca in Mexico City, between Mexico and South Africa. The final will be on July 18, at the MetLife Stadium, in New York

Complete 2026 World Cup calendar

Opening match: 11th June

Matchday 1: 11th to 17th June

Matchday 2: 18th to 23rd June

Matchday 3: 24th to 27th June

Round of 32: 28th June to 3rd July

Round of 16: 4th to 7th July

Quarter-finals: 9th to 11th July

Semi-finals: 14th and 15th July

Third-place match: 18th July

Final: 19th July

Group stage

Thursday 11th June 2026

Match 1 – Group A (Mexico start) – Mexico vs South Africa

Match 2 – Group A – South Korea vs European Play-off D

Friday 12th June 2026

Match 3 – Group B (Canada start) – Canada vs European Play-off A

Match 4 – Group D (United States start) – United States vs Paraguay

Saturday 13th June 2026

Match 5 – Group C – Brazil vs Morocco

Match 6 – Group D – Australia vs European Play-off C

Match 7 – Group C – Haiti vs Scotland

Match 8 – Group B – Qatar vs Switzerland

Sunday 14th June 2026

Match 9 – Group E – Germany vs Curaçao

Match 10 – Group E – Ivory Coast vs Ecuador

Match 11 – Group F – Netherlands vs Japan

Match 12 – Group F – European Play-off B vs Tunisia

Monday 15th June 2026

Match 13 – Group H – Spain vs Cape Verde

Match 14 – Group H – Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay

Match 15 – Group G – Belgium vs Egypt

Match 16 – Group G – Iran vs New Zealand

Tuesday 16th June 2026

Match 17 – Group I – France vs Senegal

Match 18 – Group I – Global Play-off 2 vs Norway

Match 19 – Group J – Argentina vs Algeria

Match 20 – Group J – Austria vs Jordan

Wednesday 17th June 2026

Match 21 – Group L – England vs Croatia

Match 22 – Group L – Ghana vs Panama

Match 23 – Group K – Portugal vs Global Play-off 1

Match 24 – Group K – Uzbekistan vs Colombia

Thursday 18th June 2026

Match 25 – Group A – European Play-off D vs South Africa

Match 26 – Group B – Switzerland vs European Play-off A

Match 27 – Group B (Canada) – Canada vs Qatar

Match 28 – Group A (Mexico) – Mexico vs South Korea

Friday 19th June 2026

Match 29 – Group C – Brazil vs Haiti

Match 30 – Group C – Scotland vs Morocco

Match 31 – Group D – European Play-off C vs Paraguay

Match 32 – Group D (United States) – United States vs Australia

Saturday 20th June 2026

Match 33 – Group E – Germany vs Ivory Coast

Match 34 – Group E – Ecuador vs Curaçao

Match 35 – Group F – Netherlands vs European Play-off B

Match 36 – Group F – Tunisia vs Japan

Sunday 21st June 2026

Match 37 – Group H – Spain vs Saudi Arabia

Match 38 – Group H – Uruguay vs Cape Verde

Match 39 – Group G – Belgium vs Iran

Match 40 – Group G – New Zealand vs Egypt

Monday 22nd June 2026

Match 41 – Group I – France vs Global Play-off 2

Match 42 – Group I – Norway vs Senegal

Match 43 – Group J – Argentina vs Austria

Match 44 – Group J – Jordan vs Algeria

Tuesday 23rd June 2026

Match 45 – Group L – England vs Ghana

Match 46 – Group L – Panama vs Croatia

Match 47 – Group K – Portugal vs Uzbekistan

Match 48 – Group K – Colombia vs Global Play-off 1

Wednesday 24th June 2026

Match 49 – Group C – Scotland vs Brazil

Match 50 – Group C – Morocco vs Haiti

Match 51 – Group B – Switzerland vs Canada

Match 52 – Group B – European Play-off A vs Qatar

Match 53 – Group A – European Play-off D vs Mexico

Match 54 – Group A – South Africa vs South Korea

Thursday 25th June 2026

Match 55 – Group E – Ecuador vs Germany

Match 56 – Group E – Curaçao vs Ivory Coast

Match 57 – Group F – Tunisia vs Netherlands

Match 58 – Group F – Japan vs European Play-off B

Match 59 – Group D – European Play-off C vs United States

Match 60 – Group D – Paraguay vs Australia

Friday 26th June 2026

Match 61 – Group I – Norway vs France

Match 62 – Group I – Senegal vs Global Play-off 2

Match 63 – Group G – New Zealand vs Belgium

Match 64 – Group G – Egypt vs Iran

Match 65 – Group H – Uruguay vs Spain

Match 66 – Group H – Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia

Saturday 27th June 2026

Match 67 – Group L – Panama vs England

Match 68 – Group L – Croatia vs Ghana

Match 69 – Group J – Jordan vs Argentina

Match 70 – Group J – Algeria vs Austria

Match 71 – Group K – Colombia vs Portugal

Match 72 – Group K – Global Play-off 1 vs Uzbekistan

Round of 32

Sunday 28th June 2026

Match 73 – 2A vs 2B

Monday 29th June 2026

Match 74 – 1E vs Third (Groups ABCDF)

Match 75 – 1F vs 2C

Match 76 – 1C vs 2F

Tuesday 30th June 2026

Match 77 – 1I vs Third (Groups CDFGH)

Match 78 – 2E vs 2I

Match 79 – 1A vs Third (Groups CEFHI)

Wednesday 1st July 2026

Match 80 – 1L vs Third (Groups EHIJK)

Match 81 – 1D vs Third (Groups BEFIJ)

Match 82 – 1G vs Third (Groups AEHIJ)

Thursday 2nd July 2026

Match 83 – 2K vs 2L

Match 84 – 1H vs 2J

Match 85 – 1B vs Third (Groups EFGIJ)

Friday 3rd July 2026

Match 86 – 1J vs 2H

Match 87 – 1K vs Third (Groups DEIJL)

Match 88 – 2D vs 2G

Round of 16

Saturday 4th July 2026

Match 89 – Winner Match 74 vs Winner Match 77

Match 90 – Winner Match 73 vs Winner Match 75

Sunday 5th July 2026

Match 91 – Winner Match 76 vs Winner Match 78

Match 92 – Winner Match 79 vs Winner Match 80

Monday 6th July 2026

Match 93 – Winner Match 83 vs Winner Match 84

Match 94 – Winner Match 81 vs Winner Match 82

Tuesday 7th July 2026

Match 95 – Winner Match 86 vs Winner Match 88

Match 96 – Winner Match 86 vs Winner Match 87

Quarter-finals

Thursday 9th July 2026

Match 97 – Winner Match 89 vs Winner Match 90

Friday 10th July 2026

Match 98 – Winner Match 93 vs Winner Match 94

Saturday 11th July 2026

Match 99 – Winner Match 91 vs Winner Match 92

Match 100 – Winner Match 95 vs Winner Match 96

Semi-finals

Tuesday 14th July 2026

Match 101 – Winner Match 97 vs Winner Match 98

Wednesday 15th July 2026

Match 102 – Winner Match 99 vs Winner Match 100

Third-place match

Friday 18th July 2026

Match 103

Final

Saturday 19th July 2026

Match 104

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.