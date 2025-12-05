World Cup 2026: Your ultimate fixture guide with all matches

FIFA have published the complete calendar for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in 16 host cities spread between Canada, the United States and Mexico.
Due to the increase in the number of nations from 32 to 48, the major innovation of the tournament is that three days of the group stage will feature six matches each. Football's governing body have not yet officially confirmed the times of all encounters, but the trend is that the model implemented during the Club World Cup will serve as a reference.
The first game of the World Cup takes place on June 11, at the Stadium Azteca in Mexico City, between Mexico and South Africa. The final will be on July 18, at the MetLife Stadium, in New York
Complete 2026 World Cup calendar
Opening match: 11th June
Matchday 1: 11th to 17th June
Matchday 2: 18th to 23rd June
Matchday 3: 24th to 27th June
Round of 32: 28th June to 3rd July
Round of 16: 4th to 7th July
Quarter-finals: 9th to 11th July
Semi-finals: 14th and 15th July
Third-place match: 18th July
Final: 19th July
Group stage
Thursday 11th June 2026
Match 1 – Group A (Mexico start) – Mexico vs South Africa
Match 2 – Group A – South Korea vs European Play-off D
Friday 12th June 2026
Match 3 – Group B (Canada start) – Canada vs European Play-off A
Match 4 – Group D (United States start) – United States vs Paraguay
Saturday 13th June 2026
Match 5 – Group C – Brazil vs Morocco
Match 6 – Group D – Australia vs European Play-off C
Match 7 – Group C – Haiti vs Scotland
Match 8 – Group B – Qatar vs Switzerland
Sunday 14th June 2026
Match 9 – Group E – Germany vs Curaçao
Match 10 – Group E – Ivory Coast vs Ecuador
Match 11 – Group F – Netherlands vs Japan
Match 12 – Group F – European Play-off B vs Tunisia
Monday 15th June 2026
Match 13 – Group H – Spain vs Cape Verde
Match 14 – Group H – Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay
Match 15 – Group G – Belgium vs Egypt
Match 16 – Group G – Iran vs New Zealand
Tuesday 16th June 2026
Match 17 – Group I – France vs Senegal
Match 18 – Group I – Global Play-off 2 vs Norway
Match 19 – Group J – Argentina vs Algeria
Match 20 – Group J – Austria vs Jordan
Wednesday 17th June 2026
Match 21 – Group L – England vs Croatia
Match 22 – Group L – Ghana vs Panama
Match 23 – Group K – Portugal vs Global Play-off 1
Match 24 – Group K – Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Thursday 18th June 2026
Match 25 – Group A – European Play-off D vs South Africa
Match 26 – Group B – Switzerland vs European Play-off A
Match 27 – Group B (Canada) – Canada vs Qatar
Match 28 – Group A (Mexico) – Mexico vs South Korea
Friday 19th June 2026
Match 29 – Group C – Brazil vs Haiti
Match 30 – Group C – Scotland vs Morocco
Match 31 – Group D – European Play-off C vs Paraguay
Match 32 – Group D (United States) – United States vs Australia
Saturday 20th June 2026
Match 33 – Group E – Germany vs Ivory Coast
Match 34 – Group E – Ecuador vs Curaçao
Match 35 – Group F – Netherlands vs European Play-off B
Match 36 – Group F – Tunisia vs Japan
Sunday 21st June 2026
Match 37 – Group H – Spain vs Saudi Arabia
Match 38 – Group H – Uruguay vs Cape Verde
Match 39 – Group G – Belgium vs Iran
Match 40 – Group G – New Zealand vs Egypt
Monday 22nd June 2026
Match 41 – Group I – France vs Global Play-off 2
Match 42 – Group I – Norway vs Senegal
Match 43 – Group J – Argentina vs Austria
Match 44 – Group J – Jordan vs Algeria
Tuesday 23rd June 2026
Match 45 – Group L – England vs Ghana
Match 46 – Group L – Panama vs Croatia
Match 47 – Group K – Portugal vs Uzbekistan
Match 48 – Group K – Colombia vs Global Play-off 1
Wednesday 24th June 2026
Match 49 – Group C – Scotland vs Brazil
Match 50 – Group C – Morocco vs Haiti
Match 51 – Group B – Switzerland vs Canada
Match 52 – Group B – European Play-off A vs Qatar
Match 53 – Group A – European Play-off D vs Mexico
Match 54 – Group A – South Africa vs South Korea
Thursday 25th June 2026
Match 55 – Group E – Ecuador vs Germany
Match 56 – Group E – Curaçao vs Ivory Coast
Match 57 – Group F – Tunisia vs Netherlands
Match 58 – Group F – Japan vs European Play-off B
Match 59 – Group D – European Play-off C vs United States
Match 60 – Group D – Paraguay vs Australia
Friday 26th June 2026
Match 61 – Group I – Norway vs France
Match 62 – Group I – Senegal vs Global Play-off 2
Match 63 – Group G – New Zealand vs Belgium
Match 64 – Group G – Egypt vs Iran
Match 65 – Group H – Uruguay vs Spain
Match 66 – Group H – Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia
Saturday 27th June 2026
Match 67 – Group L – Panama vs England
Match 68 – Group L – Croatia vs Ghana
Match 69 – Group J – Jordan vs Argentina
Match 70 – Group J – Algeria vs Austria
Match 71 – Group K – Colombia vs Portugal
Match 72 – Group K – Global Play-off 1 vs Uzbekistan
Round of 32
Sunday 28th June 2026
Match 73 – 2A vs 2B
Monday 29th June 2026
Match 74 – 1E vs Third (Groups ABCDF)
Match 75 – 1F vs 2C
Match 76 – 1C vs 2F
Tuesday 30th June 2026
Match 77 – 1I vs Third (Groups CDFGH)
Match 78 – 2E vs 2I
Match 79 – 1A vs Third (Groups CEFHI)
Wednesday 1st July 2026
Match 80 – 1L vs Third (Groups EHIJK)
Match 81 – 1D vs Third (Groups BEFIJ)
Match 82 – 1G vs Third (Groups AEHIJ)
Thursday 2nd July 2026
Match 83 – 2K vs 2L
Match 84 – 1H vs 2J
Match 85 – 1B vs Third (Groups EFGIJ)
Friday 3rd July 2026
Match 86 – 1J vs 2H
Match 87 – 1K vs Third (Groups DEIJL)
Match 88 – 2D vs 2G
Round of 16
Saturday 4th July 2026
Match 89 – Winner Match 74 vs Winner Match 77
Match 90 – Winner Match 73 vs Winner Match 75
Sunday 5th July 2026
Match 91 – Winner Match 76 vs Winner Match 78
Match 92 – Winner Match 79 vs Winner Match 80
Monday 6th July 2026
Match 93 – Winner Match 83 vs Winner Match 84
Match 94 – Winner Match 81 vs Winner Match 82
Tuesday 7th July 2026
Match 95 – Winner Match 86 vs Winner Match 88
Match 96 – Winner Match 86 vs Winner Match 87
Quarter-finals
Thursday 9th July 2026
Match 97 – Winner Match 89 vs Winner Match 90
Friday 10th July 2026
Match 98 – Winner Match 93 vs Winner Match 94
Saturday 11th July 2026
Match 99 – Winner Match 91 vs Winner Match 92
Match 100 – Winner Match 95 vs Winner Match 96
Semi-finals
Tuesday 14th July 2026
Match 101 – Winner Match 97 vs Winner Match 98
Wednesday 15th July 2026
Match 102 – Winner Match 99 vs Winner Match 100
Third-place match
Friday 18th July 2026
Match 103
Final
Saturday 19th July 2026
Match 104
This article was originally published on Top Mercato.