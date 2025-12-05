Top 10 World Cup goals of all time, six months before the 2026 tournament begins

By Matt Law | 05 Dec 2025 20:08 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 20:08

There have been some extraordinary goals throughout the history of the World Cup, with many of the iconic efforts in football coming from the glorious competition.

Six months out from the next finals, national teams will be looking ahead to the 2026 edition, which has the potential to be one of the greatest of all time.

The draw for the 2026 World Cup has now been made, and England have been drawn into Group L alongside Croatia, Panama and and Ghana.

The Three Lions will be the overwhelming favourites to top the section, and they could potentially have to beat Brazil and Argentina in the knockout rounds ahead of a possible final against France, which would be an iconic affair.

England, Brazil, Argentina and France are all considered as among the favourites for the trophy, while European champions Spain should also seriously challenge.

It is shaping up to be a fascinating tournament, and the countdown is now very much on.

With that in mind, Sports Mole picks out our top 10 greatest World Cup goals, and there are some absolute crackers on the list.

10. Josimar (Brazil) vs. Northern Ireland (1986)

Josimar only made 16 appearances for Brazil, but three of those outings came at the 1986 World Cup, and he produced a memorable goal for the national team at the tournament. Northern Ireland's defence did not look to be under too much pressure, as Brazil worked the ball around the box looking for an opening.

However, Josimar had other ideas, firing an unstoppable effort into the top corner over the head of Pat Jennings, who was powerless to prevent it from finding the back of the net.

9. Saeed Al-Owairan (Saudi Arabia) vs. Belgium (1994)

In Saudi Arabia's first World Cup in 1994, which saw them reach the last-16 stage of the competition, Saeed Al-Owairan secured a spectacular goal for the Green Men. The 55-year-old found the back of the net on 24 occasions for Saudi Arabia, but his most iconic goal came against Belgium in what was a 1-0 victory for the national side.

Picking the ball up inside his own half, the forward danced past a number of challenges before finding the back of the net with a brilliant finish.

8. Benjamin Pavard (France) vs. Argentina (2018)

Benjamin Pavard scored a memorable goal for France at the 2018 World Cup, finding the back of the net with an excellent strike from outside the box. On the half-volley, it was tremendous technique from the defender, with the ball spinning inside the post.

It was a crucial goal as well, with France 2-1 behind to Argentina at the time, but the Blues went on to win 4-3, with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice in the space of four second-half minutes.

7. Esteban Cambiasso (Argentina) vs. Serbia (2006)

Esteban Cambiasso's goal for Argentina against Serbia at the 2006 World Cup came at the end of 26 consecutive passes, and it will forever be remembered as one of the best goals in the history of the tournament.

It was a brilliant move from Argentina, who managed to work their way through the Serbian defence, before Cambiasso made the break forward, combining with Hernan Crespo and then finishing into the back of the net.

There have been a lot of brilliant individual goals at the World Cup throughout the years, but there is always something special about a true team goal.

6. Giovanni van Bronckhorst (Netherlands) vs. Uruguay (2010)

There had to be a spot for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's strike for the Netherlands at the 2010 World Cup. It looked too far out to hit, but the Dutch captain had other ideas, finding the back of the net with a sensational effort from outside the box.

There was all sorts of movement on the ball, which made it impossible for the Uruguayan goalkeeper, and it is certainly one of the best individual strikes on this particular list.

5. Michael Owen (England) vs. Argentina (1998)

Michael Owen announced himself on the international stage with a brilliant strike for England against Argentina at the 1998 World Cup.

The forward collected a pass from David Beckham before dancing past two Argentine defenders and then picking out the back of the net with a brilliant finish. The goal sent the Three Lions 2-1 ahead in the last-16 tie, but Argentina levelled the scores at 2-2 before triumphing via a penalty shootout.

Owen perhaps does not receive the respect that he deserves considering just how special he was as a teenager, and this will always be remembered as an iconic goal.

4. Dennis Bergkamp (Netherlands) vs. Argentina (1998)

Dennis Bergkamp's wonderful goal for the Netherlands at the 1998 World Cup just had to be included, and it is certainly a unique effort on this list. The initial touch from the forward to bring the ball down was absolutely sublime, and he then managed to work the ball around the defender before picking out the far corner.

There are better finishes and strikes on this list, but it was the type of goal that only few players in world football could ever score, so it deserves to be high up on this selection.

Bergkamp was another footballer who was perhaps underrated considering how special he was, and this was a wonderful goal from a wonderful player.

3. James Rodriguez (Colombia) vs. Uruguay (2014)

James Rodriguez's iconic goal for Colombia against Uruguay at the 2014 World Cup is also included. It was voted the Goal of the Tournament at the 2014 World Cup, and it was an incredible individual effort from the attacker, who took the ball on his chest before finding the back of the net on the volley.

The dip on the ball was sensational, but it was the technique to work the position that made it so special, and it was unfortunate not to be second or first on this list. Rodriguez finished the tournament with six goals and two assists, with the attacker announcing himself in style.

2. Carlos Alberto (Brazil) vs. Italy (1970)

Carlos Alberto's goal for Brazil in the final of the 1970 World Cup is truly iconic. The South American nation recorded a 4-1 victory over Italy to lift the trophy, and their final goal of the match came in the 86th minute courtesy of Alberto, who ended any hopes of a comeback for the Italians.

Seven outfield Brazilian players were involved in the move before Alberto was released by Pele's inch-perfect pass, and it was a wonderful finish from the full-back into the bottom corner of the net.

1. Diego Maradona (Argentina) vs. England (1986)

Diego Maradona's effort for Argentina against England at the 1986 World Cup is widely regarded as the best goal in the history of the competition, and it just had to be number one on this list. The forward's first - the 'Hand of God' goal - of the quarter-final came in the 51st minute, before he found the back of the net four minutes later with the iconic strike.

Maradona dribbled past Peter Beardsley, Peter Reid, Terry Butcher, Terry Fenwick and then finally Peter Shilton, with the effort becoming widely known as the 'Goal of the Century'.

Everything about the goal was brilliant, with the ball seemingly attached to his feet with a piece of string, as he dribbled past a number of high-level players before finding the back of the net. "You have to say that is magnificent. That was just pure football genius," said Barry Davies in commentary.