Man Utd transfer news: Top Ruben Amorim target 'prefers' Premier League rival club

By Anthony Brown | 05 Dec 2025 20:10 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 20:10

Nottingham Forest are said to be preparing to raise their valuation of star midfielder Elliot Anderson ahead of next summer's transfer window.

The 23-year-old has been outstanding for the Tricky Trees this season, establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s most highly-regarded prospects.

Anderson’s form has attracted Manchester United, who are believed to be keen to acquire the Forest man to bolster their midfield.

The Tricky Trees are in a strong position in negotiations, strengthened by the Englishman’s long-term contract, which expires in 2029.

As a consequence, any interested side must be prepared to pay a king’s ransom for the sought-after Forest star.

Elliot Anderson to Man Utd? Forest star ‘prefers’ another club

© Imago / Every Second Media

According to Football Insider, the Tricky Trees are going to demand an excess of £100m for their superstar.

Forest’s reported change of heart is an upshot of an expected rise in Anderson’s value after the 2026 World Cup, as well as another interested club entering the mix for the former Newcastle United player.

That club is believed to be Manchester City, whom Anderson is said to prefer if offers were on the table from both Manchester clubs.

Forest are under no immediate pressure to sell during the January transfer window, given Anderson’s pivotal role in their battle for Premier League survival under Sean Dyche.

As a result, a January departure has all but been ruled out, with the club set on keeping hold of their star player until at least the end of the campaign.

Why are clubs interested in Eliott Anderson?

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Anderson has grown from a young prospect into a complete Premier League midfielder who combines natural skill with discipline.

The Forest midfielder’s balance and ball carrying allow him to turn away from pressure and keep the ball in tight spots.

Aided by his strength, opponents can hardly shake him off the ball, which allows him to carry the ball aggressively through the defence.

Furthermore, the 23-year-old can play anywhere in the midfield — attacking, defending or controlling the game from the centre — which makes him very valuable to managers.

That versatility thus explains the off-the-ball discipline and tenacity, making the Forest man every manager’s dream of a midfield player.