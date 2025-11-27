Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'assessing' ex-Chelsea star, six others to bolster midfield

By Anthony Brown | 27 Nov 2025 23:40 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 07:31

Manchester United have reportedly prioritised two key positions to strengthen in the upcoming summer transfer window as they aim to build a squad capable of challenging for major honours under Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils are understood to be developing a recruitment plan that concentrates heavily on enhancing their options at wing-back to better fit the Portuguese manager's preferred system, alongside a significant addition to the midfield.

Despite a substantial outlay in the summer of 2025, which saw over £200m spent on attacking talents Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko, as well as goalkeeper Senne Lammens, United believe further investment is necessary.

The club have now reportedly shifted focus to the engine room, where Amorim is keen to add competition and specific qualities to complement his current options of club captain Bruno Fernandes, the seasoned Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte and academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo

Fernandes’s long-term suitability in midfield has been questioned and Casemiro’s contract expires next summer, while Ugarte and Mainoo’s futures at Old Trafford are under scrutiny.

Man Utd transfer news: Ex-Chelsea star on reported seven-player midfielder shortlist

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

According to ESPN via SunSport, United have cast a wide net in their search for the ideal midfield recruit, with seven specific names currently under consideration by the recruitment team.

The report suggests that the Premier League market is being closely monitored, with Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson, Crystal Palace prodigy Adam Wharton and Brighton & Hove Albion's dynamic Carlos Baleba all prominently on their radar.

The Red Devils have also reportedly laid the groundwork for Wolverhampton Wanderers duo Joao Gomes and Andre, viewing them as tenacious options to add steel to the midfield.

Looking further afield, Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller has emerged as a target due to his technical proficiency in the Bundesliga.

Finally, despite only moving to Spain in the summer of 2024 after leaving Chelsea, Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher remains a person of interest as the club assesses high-energy players capable of pressing aggressively.

Man Utd transfer news: Which reported midfield targets are most realistic?

© Imago / Sportsphoto

The report suggests that United's ability to land their top targets may depend heavily on their plan to offload high earners, with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho tipped for potential exits to free up the wage bill.

Wharton and Baleba would command astronomical fees given their age and Premier League contracts, making them the most difficult deals to structure without significant player sales.

In contrast, the Wolves pair of Gomes and Andre might represent more attainable targets, as the West Midlands club have historically been open to negotiation for the right price.

Stiller could offer the best value for money while providing the specific tactical intelligence Amorim reportedly wants.

As for Gallagher, any deal with Atletico depends on the player’s desire to return to English football and Atletico also wanting to cash in on the ex-Chelsea man.

The aforementioned source suggests that the England international could even be available in January, though it remains to be seen if the Red Devils attempt to sign him at the turn of the year.

Ultimately, the allure of Champions League football could be the deciding factor for players of this calibre, especially if other contenders enter the mix for the reported targets.

This possibility puts added pressure on Amorim to secure a top-four spot and return to Europe’s premier club competition.

The Red Devils are currently 10th in the Premier League table after 12 rounds, albeit just three points off the top four.