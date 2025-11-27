Man United injury news: Red Devils youngster suffers fitness setback as manager issues fresh update

By Matt Law | 27 Nov 2025 18:15 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 19:43

Manchester United midfielder Toby Collyer has suffered another injury setback.

The 21-year-old made the move on loan to West Bromwich Albion over the summer, and he has featured on 12 occasions in the Championship this season, providing one assist.

However, the midfielder was recently absent for four Championship games due to a muscular problem, and he has not completed a game for the Baggies this term.

Collyer came off the bench against Oxford United and Coventry City before starting against Birmingham City on Wednesday night, but he only lasted 11 minutes before being forced off.

West Brom head coach Ryan Mason has confirmed that the midfielder suffered another issue against Birmingham, which is expected to lead to more time on the sidelines.

"It's a muscle injury, yes," Mason told reporters. "I think it's challenging for him, it's disappointing. He had a few last season at Man United, that's why I was very patient with him this season because I wanted to give him the best opportunity to grow into the demands of this league.

"But for something to happen after 10 minutes, it's disappointing. It looks like it (a hamstring issue). We'll assess him in the next couple of days and see where we're at with that."

Collyer is due to spend the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign on loan at West Brom, but it remains to be seen whether he returns to Old Trafford in January.

The midfielder's injury problem will be assessed before an update arrives, but he could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

A grade one hamstring injury could keep Collyer on the sidelines for a couple of weeks, but a grade two issue could see him face three to six weeks on the sidelines.

A grade three hamstring injury would take around eight weeks to recover from, although that would be significantly longer if he required an operation.

Is Collyer still in Man United's plans moving forward?

Despite being sent on loan over the summer, it is understood that Collyer is still very much in the plans of Man United head coach Ruben Amorim moving forward.

Collyer has made 13 first-team appearances for the Red Devils, including six outings in the Premier League, and he has the type of profile that suits operating as a midfielder in an Amorim formation.

The Englishman has a contract at Old Trafford until June 2027, and it will be fascinating to see what happens with the midfielder next summer, but for now, his focus will be on returning to fitness.