Man Utd transfer news: Colombian wonderkid heading for England 'to complete' Red Devils switch

Incoming Manchester United midfielder Cristian Orozco will reportedly head to England in the next few days to officially complete a move to Old Trafford.

A deal for the 17-year-old is believed to have been agreed at the start of October, with the 20-time English champions said to have beaten a host of clubs to his signature.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Orozco is due in the United Kingdom imminently, with Man United set to pay Fortaleza $1m (£760,000) for his services.

"Manchester United next signing Cristian Orozco will be in UK in the next days to complete his move. MUFC will pay $1m fee to Fortaleza for 17 year old midfielder," Romano posted on his official X account.

Orozco will not be available for Man United this season, though, as he cannot represent the Red Devils until after he turns 18 in July.

Orozco heading to England to 'complete' Man United move

Man United scout Giuseppe Antonaccio has been credited with identifying Orozco as a huge talent, and the Red Devils are believed to have faced a host of late competition for the teenager, but the club were already advanced on a deal.

Orozco only made the move from Fortaleza to Rojo FC in July 2025, and he is the captain of Colombia at Under-17s level.

The midfielder helped Colombia Under-17s reach the final of the Under-17s South American Championship back in April, while he also helped his country make it to the round of 32 in the recent Under-17s World Cup.

Indeed, Orozco featured against Germany Under-17s, El Salvador Under-17s, North Korea Under-17s and France Under-17s in the competition.

Man United preparing for midfield overhaul in 2026

Man United are expected to bring two new midfielders to the club next year as part of an overhaul, with the futures of Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo all unclear at this stage of proceedings.

Casemiro is out of contract next June and could move on, while Ugarte continues to struggle to make his mark for the 20-time English champions.

Mainoo is also unsettled at Old Trafford due to his struggles for action, while Fernandes will give serious consideration to leaving next summer, with much depending on how the 2025-26 campaign progresses for the club.

Man United will be hopeful that Orozco can develop into a star in the coming years, which would save the club a lot of money in future transfer markets.