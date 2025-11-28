Everton news: Idrissa Gueye and Michael Keane make peace in an unusual way

By Axel Clody | 28 Nov 2025 08:51 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 09:04

Idrissa Gueye and Michael Keane, Everton players, made clear that the tension is behind them following the altercation that occurred during the 1-0 victory over Manchester United last Monday - an episode that culminated in the Senegalese midfielder's sending-off.

The confusion began after a miscommunication in the Toffees' defensive sector. Keane failed to react to Gueye's pass and clear the ball, opening up space for Bruno Fernandes to create a dangerous goalscoring chance.

The argument escalated in a matter of seconds, until Gueye struck his teammate's face - a gesture that led referee Tony Harrington to show a straight red card. Hours later, the Senegalese sought out Keane to apologise for the gesture, but peace was truly sealed at Everton training - and in an unusual manner.

Boxing ring seals peace between Gueye and Keane at Everton

This Thursday (27th), Thierno Barry, Everton striker, posted a video on Instagram in which Gueye and Keane appear in an improvised boxing ring at Finch Farm - the Liverpool club's training centre.

With one boxing glove each, the two players receive from Beto - the Portuguese striker who takes on the role of referee - the instruction to "touch gloves". Keane even simulates a first punch at a smiling Gueye, and the scene ends with a hug between them.

The video came with the caption "There's only love here", along with a blue heart emoji.

Michael Keane and Idrissa Gueye are at it again! ?? pic.twitter.com/WRVT117XRn — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 27, 2025

Everton's season so far

Everton are having a steady Premier League campaign, and the surprising victory over Manchester United - with a man down since the 13th minute - left David Moyes' side in mid-table. The Toffees occupy 11th place, with 18 points won - five wins, three draws and four defeats.

Without any European competition to contest this season, the Liverpool club are focusing exclusively on domestic commitments. At the end of September, however, they suffered a heavy setback against Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-0) and were eliminated early from the EFL Cup.

From January, along with the other Premier League clubs, Everton will enter the FA Cup - the oldest competition in football history and the second most important in English football.

This article was originally published on Trivela.