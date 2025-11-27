Preview: Everton vs Newcastle United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Oliver Thomas | 27 Nov 2025 18:00 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 21:39

Two teams who triumphed over Manchester-based clubs in their last Premier League matches meet at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday evening, as Everton play host to Newcastle United.

The Toffees edged past the Magpies in their last top-flight meeting six months ago, with a Carlos Alcaraz goal sealing a slender 1-0 victory at St James’ Park.

Match preview

After concluding the month of October with back-to-back Premier League defeats, Everton have since accumulated seven points from a possible nine available in November, with a 1-1 draw at Sunderland followed by successive wins over Fulham (2-0) and Manchester United (1-0).

The Toffees admirably battled their way to maximum points in a bizzare contest at Old Trafford on Monday night, despite playing for over 70 minutes with a man down after Idrissa Gueye was sent off for slapping teammate Michael Keane.

Gueye’s moment of madness took place before Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall produced a moment of brilliance, as he curled a superb strike into the top corner to seal Everton’s first win at Man United since 2013 and the first for David Moyes as a visiting manager at his former stomping ground.

Sitting 11th in the Premier League table and just three points behind the top four, Everton will endeavour to claim three consecutive top-flight victories without conceding a goal for the first time since April 2024 when they butt heads with Newcastle this weekend.

After winning five successive Premier League encounters with Newcastle between March 2015 and April 2018, the Toffees have since come out on top in only four of their last 14 against the Magpies (D4 L6), but they have collected eight points from their last four meetings (W2 D2).

Newcastle have alternated between victory and defeat across their last six matches in all competitions (W3 L3), with a much-needed 2-1 triumph at home to Manchester City in the Premier League followed by a 2-1 loss away against Marseille in the Champions League on Tuesday.

After a run of 16 games without a goal, Harvey Barnes has now scored three times in his last two matches, including the opener against Marseille, but former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted two quickfire strikes at the start of the second half to condemn the Magpies to their fourth successive away defeat.

Eddie Howe’s side have struggled to carry their strong home form into away matches and they are one of only three Premier League teams still without a win on the road this season (D3 L3). Their winless away run now stands at nine top-flight games (D4 L5), their longest since a 12-match streak between December 2015 and August 2017.

Sitting 14th in the table and three points behind Everton, Newcastle will be looking to avoid becoming the fourth team in Premier League history to lose three or more consecutive away games despite opening the scoring, after Middlesbrough (September 2008), Leicester (October 2022) and Brentford (November 2024).

Saturday’s contest is the first time Newcastle are facing Everton in the Premier League while below them in the table since a 3-1 home victory in February 2022 (Everton 16th, Newcastle 19th). Indeed, the Magpies are unbeaten in their last six games against the Toffees when below them (W4 D2).

Everton Premier League form:

W

L

L

D

W

W

Newcastle United Premier League form:

W

L

W

L

L

W

Newcastle United form (all competitions):

W

L

W

L

W

L

Team News

Everton’s Gueye will begin serving a three-match suspension following his red card at Man United, while Seamus Coleman was forced off with a hamstring injury just nine minutes into the same game and has now joined Merlin Rohl (hernia), Jarrad Branthwaite (thigh) and Nathan Patterson (groin) in the treatment room.

Jake O’Brien is expected to return to the starting lineup at right-back in the absence of Coleman, while Moyes will weigh up whether to replace Gueye with Tim Iroegbunam or Carlos Alcaraz in midfield.

Against no team does Jack Grealish have more Premier League assists than he has against Newcastle (four). The Man City loanee also has the joint-most assists of any player in the top flight this season (four) and he is expected to retain his starting spot on the left flank.

As for Newcastle, Kieran Trippier is nursing a thigh injury and is it currently unclear when the right-back will be fit to return. Strikers Yoane Wissa (knee) and Will Osula (ankle) are also in the treatment room.

Record signing Nick Woltemade is set to return up front, with former Everton man Anthony Gordon potentially shifting over to the left flank, though Howe will consider sticking with in-form Barnes on the left. Jacob Murphy and Anthony Elanga are also competing for starts out wide.

Joelinton was an unused substitute against Marseille and will hope to return in midfield at the expense of Joe Willock, while Sven Botman will battle with Fabian Schar for the centre-back spot next to Malick Thiaw.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Iroegbunam; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Livramento, Botman, Thiaw, Burn; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Barnes, Woltemade, Gordon

We say: Everton 1-1 Newcastle United

The last three encounters between Everton and Newcastle have been tight affairs, with only three goals scored, and another closely-contested battle could be in store this weekend.

The inconsistent Magpies have been unpredictable in recent weeks and they may find it challenging to get the better of a Toffees outfit in high spirits. With that in mind, as well as the respective home and away records of both teams, a score draw could be on the cards this time around.

