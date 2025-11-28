Newcastle injury news: Latest Botman, Trippier, Wissa, Krafth update from Howe before Everton trip

By Oliver Thomas | 28 Nov 2025 14:25 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 14:32

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has delivered the latest update on the fitness of his squad ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The inconsistent Magpies have alternated between victory and defeat in their last six matches in all competitions and are bidding to return to winning ways this weekend after suffering a 2-1 Champions League loss to Marseille on Tuesday.

Newcastle were boosted by the return to fitness of Anthony Gordon, who started and played for 72 minutes as a central striker, but Howe was unable to call upon right-back Kieran Trippier.

The 35-year-old has missed the Magpies’ last two matches with a hamstring injury and Howe - who celebrates his 48th birthday on Saturday - has confirmed that the experienced defender could miss the rest of 2025.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Howe said: "Kieran Trippier had a scan on his hamstring. We think [he will be out for] roughly around a month, give or take.”

Botman a doubt, Trippier, Krafth out, Wissa back in training

Fellow defender Sven Botman, who was an unused substitute against Marseille, has emerged as a minor doubt with an unspecified issue, while Saturday’s game is set to come too soon for Emil Krafth, even though he has made progress in his recovery from a knee injury.

"Nothing major from the game [against Marseille]. We will look at the lads today. Sven Botman has been nursing a back problem the last few days,” said Howe.

“Emil Krafth came back from international duty with a knee issue, but he will be good. Whether he's fit for this game, it's probably too soon."

Another player who will miss the trip to Everton is striker Will Osula, who has not featured in any of Newcastle's last three matches as he continues to recover from an ankle issue.

Meanwhile, Howe has also provided a fresh update on the fitness of summer signing Yoane Wissa, who still waiting to make his Newcastle debut after a troublesome spell in the treatment room.

Wissa - a £55m arrival from Brentford - is recovering from a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) injury in his knee sustained on international duty with DR Congo in September.

"Yoane is doing well,” said Howe. “He trained with us for the first time on Wednesday when we came back from Marseille. I was really pleased with how he looked. It was the first time with the group. Hopefully, he will train again today."

Pope out, Ramsdale in? Howe to weigh up Newcastle rotation

Newcastle are now preparing for a busy run of fixtures in multiple competitions, with nine games to be played before the end of 2025, and Howe has hinted at the likelihood of rotation during this period.

One change that could soon be made is between the sticks, with on-loan goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale pushing for a start after a string of error-strewn performances from current No.1 Nick Pope.

"All options are on the table,” said Howe. “As I always do with team selection, I need to think long and hard about who I pick and I'll try to do that on merit. I get the luxury of seeing the players train every day, goalkeepers included.

"Nick is vastly experienced and a very level character. You don't see huge highs or lows even when he plays well and makes world-class saves that he does on a regular basis.

"He's still very calm and relaxed, absorbs it all and I think that's one of the true hallmarks of any player in that position, where you're there to be shot at and you don't wear your emotions for everyone to see. Nick is a top-class professional and is an outstanding goalkeeper."

Newcastle currently sit 14th in the Premier League table and will move level on points with 11th-placed Everton if they can win their first top-flight away match of the season this weekend.