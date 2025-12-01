Newcastle injury news: Yoane Wissa, Sven Botman, Nick Pope updates from Eddie Howe before Tottenham clash

By Oliver Thomas | 01 Dec 2025 14:00 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 14:10

Eddie Howe has provided a positive update on the fitness of striker Yoane Wissa ahead of Newcastle’s Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old is still waiting to make his Magpies debut following his £55m summer arrival from Brentford after a troublesome spell in the treatment room.

Wissa has required patience during his recovery from a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) injury in his knee sustained on international duty with DR Congo in September.

Prior to Newcastle’s 4-1 victory at Everton on Saturday, Howe revealed that Wissa is “doing well” and took part in training for the first time last Wednesday.

The Magpies boss has since confirmed that Wissa played in a training match over the weekend and is edging closer to making his much-anticipated debut for the club, but he will not be involved on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Howe said: "Yoane participated in an 11v11 training game while we were at Everton. He'll have another one at some stage this week and we'll see how close he is.”

Howe issues fresh Botman, Pope injury update

Wissa is one of four Newcastle players set to miss the encounter with Spurs along with Will Osula (ankle), Kieran Trippier (hamstring) and Sven Botman (back).

Providing a fresh update on Botman, who missed the win at Everton, Howe said: "With Sven, he's going to see a specialist in the next couple of days to get a definitive opinion on whether he needs an injection or whether he's able to rest for a few days and resume training.”

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Nick Pope was also absent against the Toffees due to a groin problem and a late call is set to be made on is availability for Wednesday.

"No further update from Saturday,” said Howe. “[Pope] is one of a number of players we'll analyse early this week and try to get a proper diagnosis."

Should Pope fail a late fitness test, Aaron Ramsdale is expected to retain his place between the sticks after starting his first Premier League game for Newcastle since joining on loan from Southampton in the summer.

"I'm sure he felt good returning back to Newcastle, as we all did, after the game,” Howe said on Ramsdale who made his 250th career appearances on Saturday. “He can be very pleased, it's a really good start for him and I'm sure he's in a really good place."

Consistency “vitally important” for Newcastle, says Howe

Howe is now hoping to see his Newcastle side build consistency following a patchy run of form, alternating between victory and defeat across their last seven matches in all competitions.

"It's vitally important we find the consistency we're searching for,” he said. “It seems like we're going between Champions League and Premier League and not quite finding that sweet spot we've been searching for all season.

“Hopefully this is the turning point for us. Every opponent we face in the Premier League is so difficult and now we face Tottenham who are a very good team with their own strengths. We'll put our plan in place to try and find a way to win."

Newcastle currently sit 13th in the Premier League table and level on points with 12th-placed Tottenham who they have already beaten on home soil this season, winning 2-0 in the fourth round of the EFL Cup in October.