Everton 1-4 Newcastle United: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Magpies run riot at Hill Dickinson

Newcastle United ended their nine-game wait for an away win in the Premier League with an emphatic 4-1 win against Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday evening.

Newcastle flew into the lead as Malick Thiaw headed home inside the opening minute, and that goal set the tempo for a dominant first half performance from the Magpies, in which they extended their lead through goals from Lewis Miley and Nick Woltemade to take a commanding 3-0 advantage into the break.

Everton were improved in the opening minutes of the second half as they searched for a way back into the game, coming closest when Carlos Alcaraz hammered off the crossbar, but the Magpies soon extended their lead further as Thiaw netted his second of the match.

The Toffees briefly thought they had pulled one back when Thierno Barry had the ball inside the Newcastle net, only for the striker to be denied his first Everton goal for a handball, but Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's strike minutes later did count, although it proved to be just a consolation as Newcastle ran out 4-1 victors.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

The opening goal inside one minute from Thiaw certainly set the tempo in that first half as Newcastle United dominated, and it will be a particular disappointing goal for Everton to have conceded as it was virtually a carbon copy of Micky van de Ven's headed goal at the same end in the 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur late last month.

While David Moyes will be furious with that early goal conceded, Eddie Howe will be delighted by his side's swift start to the encounter, especially as it set the tempo in an eventual and much-needed away win in the Premier League - ending a miserable nine-game winless run on the road in this competition.

After a challenging start to the league campaign for Newcastle, the Magpies appear to finally be hitting their stride and have now secured back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season, following their stunning 2-1 win over Manchester City last weekend.

The three points lifts Newcastle into 11th in the standings, just three points adrift of the top five - albeit with teams around them still to play - while Everton drop below their Merseyside rivals and into 14th due to goal difference.

EVERTON VS. NEWCASTLE UNITED HIGHLIGHTS

Malick Thiaw goal vs. Everton (1st min, Everton 0-1 Newcastle United)

Newcastle have taken the lead against Everton inside the first minute ⏰ pic.twitter.com/TMJRr7hW8l — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 29, 2025

Thiaw heads Newcastle ahead inside a minute!

Anthony Elanga's shot is turned around the post by Jordan Pickford to give Newcastle an early corner, and Lewis Miley goes out to deliver.

Miley whips a brilliant cross into the middle of the six-yard box, Thiaw rises highest and powers his header past Pickford into the net.

Lewis Miley goal vs. Everton (25th min, Everton 0-2 Newcastle United)

Not one Jordan Pickford will want to see again! ?



Lewis Miley doubles Newcastle's advantage! pic.twitter.com/1BbikhL2OW — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 29, 2025

Miley doubles the lead - Pickford will not want to watch that one back!

Newcastle are probing around the Everton area as they look for an opening and the ball eventually falls to Miley on the edge of the area.

The midfielder's effort looks to be easily saved as it goes straight down the middle of the goal, but Pickford palms the strike through his own legs and it bounces into the back of the net.

Nick Woltemade goal vs. Everton (45th min, Everton 0-3 Newcastle United)

Woltemade's deft finish gives Newcastle their third goal of the first half ? pic.twitter.com/U5N5XYma0s — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 29, 2025

Woltemade makes it three - this is getting ugly for Everton!

Tino Livramento clips a ball down the line for Anthony Elanga, Tim Iroegbunam looks to intercept but misjudges the bounce, allowing the winger to get hold of the ball.

Elanga passes inside to Woltemade in plenty of space just inside the box, and the striker beautifully lobs his strike over Pickford and into the far left corner.

Malick Thiaw goal vs. Everton (58th min, Everton 0-4 Newcastle United)

Malick Thiaw is there AGAIN! ? pic.twitter.com/plV7sZX5EB — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 29, 2025

Thiaw has another and it is four for Newcastle!

Newcastle keep the attack alive and work it to Lewis Hall on the left wing, and the defender delivers a curling cross deep towards the back post.

Thiaw is there again, and the German centre-back rises above his marker and heads a thumping effort into the top left corner.

Thierno Barry disallowed goal vs. Newcastle United (64th min, Everton 0-4 Newcastle United)

Barry scores his first goal for Everton - but it is swiftly ruled out.

The striker misjudges his initial header but is able to volley into the back of the net from the bounce, but VAR swiftly intervenes and disallows the goal as Barry's initial header came off his arm.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall goal vs. Newcastle United (70th min, Everton 1-4 Newcastle United)

How good is this touch and finish by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall? ? pic.twitter.com/gtIBr7x84J — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 29, 2025

This one will count - Dewsbury-Hall with a fantastic goal!

James Tarkowski fires a long ball from just inside the Newcastle half into the opposition penalty area toward Dewsbury-Hall.

Dewsbury-Hall delightfully brings the ball down on the swivel and pokes past Aaron Ramsdale into the far right corner.

MAN OF THE MATCH - MALICK THIAW

On the rare occasion a central defender scores two goals, it is almost impossible to overlook him for the man of the match award.

Not only did Thiaw score two superb headers in either half, but the defender was also formidable at the back for the Magpies, helping them seal a much-needed win on the road.

Several other Newcastle players deserve credit for their stunning performances today, with Hall and Miley also particularly standout performers.

EVERTON VS. NEWCASTLE UNITED MATCH STATS

Possession: Everton 49%-51% Newcastle United

Shots: Everton 10-13 Newcastle United

Shots on target: Everton 2-8 Newcastle United

Corners: Everton 8-7 Newcastle United

Fouls: Everton 4-6 Newcastle United

BEST STATS

HT: Everton 0-3 Newcastle



Newcastle scored three goals in the opening 45 minutes vs. Everton, as many as they scored in their previous six PL away games combined this season. ⚽️⚽️⚽️#EVENEW pic.twitter.com/sqdsM4qSoN — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) November 29, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Everton will look to bounce back from today's defeat when they take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United will hope to make it three consecutive Premier League triumphs when they host Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday.