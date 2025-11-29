Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'set sights' on Brazilian defender

By Saikat Mandal | 29 Nov 2025 19:54 , Last updated: 29 Nov 2025 20:44

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly showing keen interest in signing Juventus defender Gleison Bremer in the winter transfer window.

The 28-year-old defender joined Juventus from Torino in the summer of 2022 and has made 96 appearances for the Old Lady, scoring eight goals.

Bremer has struggled with ACL injuries last season and has managed only four appearances in Serie A so far, as he is currently out injured.

The Brazilian defender is reportedly hoping to return in mid-December, and Spurs could be interested in signing him.

Spurs eye move for Bremer?

According to a report from Spain, the north London club see the defender as a top-level option to bolster the backline.

The report claims that Spurs see him as a high-impact signing, and the deal is already beginning to take shape.

Thomas Frank already has the likes of Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, and Kevin Danso as major options, but wants the Brazilian defender to add more competition.

With Spurs also participating in the Champions League, Frank reportedly wants to rotate the squad effectively, and Bremer, with his experience, looks an ideal fit.

It has been suggested that Bremer's attributes align with the manager's philosophy, and Spurs believe his addition could bring immediate stability.

Do Spurs need a new centre-back?

Spurs are currently missing Radu Dragusin, who has not played a single game this season, as he is still nursing a knee injury.

The 23-year-old is expected to return to first-team action around mid-December, and he can provide adequate depth at the back for the Tottenham manager.

Frank can also use Ben Davies at centre-back, and his wealth of experience could be put to good use.

Spurs have won just once in their last six games in all competitions, and after heavy defeats against Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, Frank has come under a lot of pressure.