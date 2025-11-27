Tottenham injury, suspension list and return dates for Fulham: Cristian Romero, Dejan Kulusevski, Dominic Solanke

By Ben Knapton | 27 Nov 2025 09:54 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 10:55

On the back of an eight-goal European extravaganza, Tottenham Hotspur return home to face Fulham in Saturday's Premier League London derby.

The Lilywhites breached the Champions League winners three times on Wednesday evening, but Paris Saint-Germain bit back even harder in a 5-3 beating of Thomas Frank's men.

Spurs' defensive deficiencies also came to the fore in their 4-1 humbling against rivals Arsenal last time out in the Premier League, a result that left them in an unspectacular ninth spot in the rankings.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Tottenham's injury and suspension issues ahead of their showdown with the Cottagers, who eked out a 1-0 win over Sunderland last weekend.

James Maddison

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

James Maddison has done nothing but watch on helplessly so far this season, and the ACL victim will continue to do so until the start of next term following his devastating pre-season injury.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Dejan Kulusevski is also yet to play a competitive match this season due to the severe knee problem he sustained at the end of last term, and it remains to be seen when the Sweden international will be back in contention.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: December 2 (vs. Newcastle United)

Dominic Solanke is not expected back from his ankle procedure in time for Saturday, but there is a slim chance he might be able to return against Newcastle United at the start of next month.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 29 (vs. Fulham)

Radu Dragusin has taken part in full training and played a behind-closed-doors friendly since recovering from an ACL tear, so the Romanian defender could potentially be on the bench this weekend.

Yves Bissouma

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Yves Bissouma is still recovering from an ankle operation after suffering a serious injury in the October international break, and no timeframe has been placed on the Mali midfielder's return.

Kota Takai

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: November 29 (vs. Fulham)

Kota Takai has been forced to wait for his Spurs debut due to a combination of foot and thigh problems, but the Japanese defender is also training with the team and could be in contention for selection this weekend.

TOTTENHAM'S SUSPENSION LIST

Return date: December 2 (vs. Newcastle United)

Cristian Romero picked up his fifth yellow card of the Premier League season in the loss to Arsenal, thus incurring a one-match suspension.