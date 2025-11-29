Tottenham 1-2 Fulham: Highlights, man of the match, stats as sorry Spurs set unwanted club record in historic defeat

By Ben Knapton | 29 Nov 2025 07:44 , Last updated: 29 Nov 2025 22:04

​​​​​​A sorry Tottenham Hotspur side set an unwanted club Premier League record as Fulham's six-minute surge propelled the Cottagers to a 2-1 London derby win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Saturday night's showdown pitted the second worst-performing home team against the worst-performing away side in the 2025-26 Premier League, but the Cottagers defied their struggles on their travels to make unwanted history for Spurs.

Opening the scoring after just four minutes through Kenny Tete's deflected strike before Harry Wilson capitalised on a Guglielmo Vicario blunder, Spurs conceded two goals in a Premier League home game earlier than ever before - at five minutes and 43 seconds.

Thomas Frank's men put in aimless cross after aimless cross in a futile attempt to claw back the deficit before the half-time whistle, which was met with boos by the disgruntled Lilywhites faithful.

The hosts came out with renewed vigour in the second half, though, and Mohammed Kudus's venomous volley on the stroke of the hour mark gave rise to a tremendous comeback, but it was a false dawn.

Tenth-placed Tottenham only remain in the top half of the Premier League table on goal difference, and the Lilywhites now sit just one point clear of Fulham in 15th spot after the Cottagers' first away win of the top-flight season.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / Every Second Media

While the Big Six sack talk might be centred around Arne Slot right now, Frank could very well be fearing for his own position after a third successive defeat in all tournaments, and a fifth from Spurs' last seven matches.

The game was over as a contest inside just six minutes, thanks in no small part to Vicario's disaster of course, but Spurs defensively were all over the shop regardless and were fortunate to only go into half time 2-0 down.

It took an astounding last-ditch challenge from Micky van de Ven to deny Samuel Chukwueze a certain third for the Cottagers, who got in behind a disjointed Tottenham rearguard far too easily on far too many occasions.

A second-half revival was meaningless due to their lack of attacking ruthlessness, and Frank now has serious tactical and motivational questions to answer after another harrowing home defeat, one that leaves them closer to the relegation zone than leaders Arsenal points-wise.

Fulham's ranking may not offer much comfort either, but after a belated first away win of the campaign, Marco Silva's well-drilled side ought to kick on in pursuit of a top-half place from here.

TOTTENHAM vs. FULHAM HIGHLIGHTS

Kenny Tete goal vs. Tottenham (4th min, Tottenham 0-1 Fulham)

Kenny Tete scores his first goal of the season! ? pic.twitter.com/BgCyBDEhGd — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 29, 2025

And Silva's attacking alteration pays off straight away.

Chukwueze jinks his way in from the left wing and seems to get his pass across the box wrong, but it rolls all the way through to Tete in plenty of space.

The Dutchman lines up a low drive, which is heading straight for Vicario, but a deflection off of Destiny Udogie's leg takes it away from the helpless Italian.

Harry Wilson goal vs. Tottenham (6th min, Tottenham 0-2 Fulham)

Vicario's ill-advised clearance leads to Harry Wilson whipping in a delightful goal to put Fulham two ahead against Spurs ? pic.twitter.com/zpza2FW0hk — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 29, 2025

Catastrophic.

Vicario just has to belt the ball clear or put it out for a throw-in after beating Raul Jimenez to a long pass, but he tries to hold up play close to the byline before a weak clearance on the turn.

Fulham immediately win possession back on the right wing, and with Vicario's goal exposed, Wilson bends in a magnificent curling strike to immediately double the visitors' lead!

Mohammed Kudus goal vs. Fulham (59th min, Tottenham 1-2 Fulham)

Mohammed Kudus' volleyed strike brings Spurs back into the match ? pic.twitter.com/pIg7aEgtOU — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 29, 2025

Tottenham needed a moment of magic, and the ever-exciting Kudus is the man to provide it!

Wilson's clearance from a corner only travels as far as Lucas Bergvall, who plays a brilliant ball in behind for Kudus, being played onside by Sander Berge.

The Ghanaian takes the ball down in the right-hand side of the box and unleashes a vicious left-footed volley, which flies into the roof of the net at Bernd Leno's near post.

MAN OF THE MATCH - JOACHIM ANDERSEN

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Tonight was Danish disaster for Frank but Danish delight for Fulham rock Joachim Andersen, who was always in the right place at the right time to repel Spurs' mostly futile attacks.

The former Crystal Palace man made a monumental 13 clearances, won six of his seven duels - four in the air and two on the ground - as well as drawing two fouls to help the victors slow the game down.

TOTTENHAM VS. FULHAM MATCH STATS

Possession: Tottenham 63%-37% Fulham

Shots: Tottenham 14-7 Fulham

Shots on target: Tottenham 2-3 Fulham

Corners: Tottenham 8-2 Fulham

Fouls: Tottenham 11-7 Fulham

BEST STATS

6 - Fulham's 2-0 lead in the sixth minute marks the earliest that Tottenham have ever conceded two goals in a Premier League home match. Stunned. pic.twitter.com/eoTf1RAIUm — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 29, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Midweek Premier League action takes centre stage for both sides, as Tottenham Hotspur travel to frequent tormentors Newcastle United on Tuesday, the same evening that Fulham host Manchester City.

Spurs then have another London derby on the menu against Brentford next weekend, as do the Cottagers, who welcome Crystal Palace to Selhurst Park next Sunday afternoon.