Spurs news: Gus Poyet tells Lucas Bergvall how to reach next level after "fearless" PSG performance

By Ben Knapton | 27 Nov 2025 16:38 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 17:08

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Gus Poyet has exclusively told Sports Mole how Lucas Bergvall can reach the next level after a stellar performance against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Spurs suffered their second straight loss - and fourth defeat from six in all tournaments - at the home of the European champions on Wednesday evening, succumbing to a 5-3 reverse at the Parc des Princes in the league phase.

However, the individual contributions of Bergvall - making his first start in nearly four weeks after suffering a head injury against London rivals Chelsea on November 1 - did not go unnoticed in the French capital.

The 19-year-old played a neat backheel to Archie Gray in the build-up to Richarlison's opening goal, and he also won both of his aerial duels while making one successful dribble in the eight-goal thriller.

Now, Poyet - who netted 23 goals in 98 appearances for Spurs from 2001 to 2004 - has urged the 2006-born talent to increase his goals and assists tally to take the next step in his Tottenham career.

Gus Poyet outlines how 'fearless' Lucas Bergvall can reach next Tottenham level

© Imago

“I have been super impressed by Bergvall," Poyet told Sports Mole. "A really talented young player, he has a great engine, He is a clever player and is working really hard at his game.

“It’s not been easy at Spurs, but he has never not looked alive on the pitch. He always wants to get on the ball and play forward.

“He plays with no fear which is also great. Like any player going forward, he can improve by scoring goals and making more assists. This is his next step for sure.”

Bergvall has only managed two goals and seven assists in 61 appearances for Spurs since making the move from Djurgarden in the summer of 2014, including one strike and three helpers from 16 matches in the 2025-26 season.

However, only 34 of Bergvall's 61 matches for the Europa League winners so far have come from the first whistle, amid intense competition for midfield places from Joao Palhinha, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, James Maddison, Pape Sarr and Gray.

How Lucas Bergvall rated in Spurs' loss to PSG

© Imago / Sportimage

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank labelled Bergvall's performance "positive" in the aftermath of Wednesday's loss, a sentiment that was echoed by national media in attendance at the game.

Respected Tottenham journalist Alasdair Gold awarded Bergvall an 8/10 for football.london and urged Frank to bring the teenager into the first XI in Spurs' upcoming matches, writing: "He was fearless from the first whistle.

"He played a couple of flicked backheels into Gray's runs and the second one led to the Richarlison opener. Like Gray, he came off with 15 minutes to go and he will have gained plenty of experience from this night. He just has to start matches from now on."

Bergvall has been tipped to make the starting lineup in Tottenham's Premier League London derby clash with Fulham on Saturday evening, where the Lilywhites will aim to improve on an underwhelming ninth-placed ranking in the top-flight table, but victory could take them level with fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Gus Poyet was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of William Hill.