Juventus vs Cagliari - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 27 Nov 2025 16:01 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 16:31

After dramatically gaining their first European win of the season, Juventus will try to boost a flagging Serie A campaign on Saturday, when they welcome Cagliari to Turin.

Juve's last-gasp Champions League victory relieved a little pressure in midweek; meanwhile, their Sardinian counterparts are amid a familiar scrap for survival.

Match preview

Still seeking their first victory in this season's Champions League, both Bodo/Glimt and Juventus sat among the elimination places ahead of Tuesday's encounter in northern Norway.

Two of Juve's misfiring strikers started out on the path to redemption, as Lois Openda and stoppage-time matchwinner Jonathan David both scored during a dramatic second half, and the Bianconeri ultimately won 3-2.

Now occupying a playoff place - with three rounds remaining - their continental prospects look somewhat more sunny, but new boss Luciano Spalletti still has plenty of ground to recover in Serie A.

Last weekend, his team were held to a disappointing draw by rock-bottom Fiorentina, as any dreams of a Scudetto challenge grew ever more distant.

It was a familiar story for fans of Italy's most successful club: since the start of last season, Juventus have drawn more matches than anyone across Europe's top five leagues (21 of 50).

Languishing down in seventh place, a tally of 20 points is their third-worst at this stage of any campaign so far this century, while 15 goals is the worst haul since 1999.

© Imago

Though their next hosts are clearly at a low ebb, history will weigh heavily against Cagliari on Saturday evening.

Despite securing a 1-1 draw on their last visit to the Allianz Stadium, the Rossoblu have won just one of the last 27 Serie A meetings with Juventus - and they lost a Coppa Italia tie 4-0 around this time last year.

After a dozen league games this term, Fabio Pisacane's side sit just three points above the drop zone, having claimed only five away from home.

Back on Sardinian soil last week, they played out a frenetic 3-3 draw with fellow strugglers Genoa, in which a pair of Gennaro Borrelli headers seemed to have wrapped up victory.

However, conceding an avoidable late goal then extended Cagliari's winless streak to eight matches - that run dates back to September.

Now, their next two league games are against Juve and Roma, either side of a tough cup clash with Napoli.

Juventus Serie A form:

L L W W D D

Juventus form (all competitions):

W W D D D W

Cagliari Serie A form:

L D L L D D

Team News

© Iconsport

After making several changes in midweek, Spalletti should recall established starters such as Khephren Thuram and Kenan Yildiz on Saturday.

Only defensive duo Bremer and Daniele Rugani are set to miss out through injury, in addition to long-term absentee Arkadiusz Milik.

Benched against Bodo/Glimt, Dusan Vlahovic will hope to start against his favourite opponents: he has scored eight goals in 11 Serie A meetings with Cagliari.

While Vlahovic must vie with Openda and David to spearhead Juve's front line, Borrelli's brace against Genoa should be enough to lead the visitors' attack.

Fellow forward Andrea Belotti is sidelined with a serious knee injury; Ze Pedro and Luca Mazzitelli are also in the Rossoblu's treatment room.

Having picked up a knock last week, Colombian defender Yerry Mina is a serious doubt, so Adam Obert may have to fill in at centre-back.

Juventus possible starting lineup:

Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Kelly, Koopmeiners; Cambiaso, Locatelli, Thuram, Kostic; McKennie, Yildiz; Vlahovic

Cagliari possible starting lineup:

Caprile; Zappa, Luperto, Obert; Palestra, Deiola, Prati, Folorunsho, Felici; Esposito, Borrelli

We say: Juventus 1-0 Cagliari

It may not be pretty, but Juventus should beat one of their favourite opponents in Turin.

Though the Bianconeri are still finding their feet under new management, Cagliari rarely travel well and have won just once on the mainland this season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.