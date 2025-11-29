Manchester City and Arsenal 'battle' for Newcastle United player

By Saikat Mandal | 29 Nov 2025 18:51 , Last updated: 29 Nov 2025 20:11

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento in the January transfer window.

After spending time in the youth academy at Chelsea, Livramento joined Southampton in the summer of 2021, where he made 34 appearances.

Capable of playing both as a right-back and left-back, Newcastle signed him in 2023, and since then, he has featured regularly in Eddie Howe's first team.

The 23-year-old has already made 90 appearances for the Magpies in all competitions, including seven starts in the Premier League this season.

Man City eye move for Livramento?

© Imago

According to a report from CaughtOffside, Man City have strong interest in signing the versatile full-back in January.

The defender has a contract at St James' Park until 2028, and the Magpies do not have any intention to sell him.

The report claims that City are still likely to test Newcastle's resolve by making a concrete approach for Livramento, either in January or next summer.

Premier League rivals Arsenal and Manchester United are also thought to be interested in the defender, who is currently not trying to force his way out of the club.

Do Arsenal need Livramento?

© Imago

Pep Guardiola has always stressed the importance of signing top-quality full-backs, and Livramento's versatility could appeal to him.

Arsenal have Riccardo Calafiori, Piero Hincapie, and Myles Lewis-Skelly as three players who can play in the left-back role, while they have Jurrien Timber, Ben White and Christhian Mosquera who can fill the right-back role.

The Gunners have tremendous depth and quality in their defensive areas, so much so that even Lewis-Skelly has been struggling for game time this season.

It looks unlikely that the Gunners would be really interested in signing Livramento, unless they sell one of their existing players.