Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'confident' of sealing £70m deal for midfielder

By Saikat Mandal | 29 Nov 2025 18:05 , Last updated: 29 Nov 2025 20:09

Manchester United are reportedly confident of securing a deal for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton in the 2026 summer transfer window.

Wharton joined the Eagles in the January transfer window of 2024 from Blackburn Rovers and has been a key player for them in recent years.

The 21-year-old has shown tremendous ball retention and distribution quality, and it does not come as a surprise that several big Premier League clubs are vying for his signature.

The England midfielder has a contract at Selhurst Park until 2029, and Palace are expected to demand a high transfer fee if he indeed leaves the club.

Man Utd confident of Wharton deal?

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

According to a report from The Mirror, the Red Devils are confident of securing a £70m deal for the young midfielder, but it will not be straightforward.

The Red Devils are expected to spend money to sign new midfielders to the squad next summer, and they have been linked with several players, including Elliot Anderson and Conor Gallagher, but Wharton is their first-choice target.

The report claims that Wharton favours a return to the north-west, but he will snub a move to Old Trafford if they fail to secure European qualification once again.

Wharton believes he is ready to take the next step to a bigger club, which will allow him to perform on a regular basis on a bigger stage.

Man Utd could face competition for Wharton

© Imago

The Red Devils are likely to face strong competition for Wharton from Premier League rivals Liverpool, who have reportedly held initial talks regarding signing him.

Wharton, with his ball-playing ability, could be a brilliant signing for the Reds, and the likes of Wataru Endo and Alexis Mac Allister could pave the way for new additions.

Wharton recently responded to speculation linking him to Man Utd, stating that he is unaware of the carousel of stories.

United could ship out the likes of Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo in the upcoming transfer windows to make room for Wharton, especially if they qualify for Europe next season.