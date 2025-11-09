Crystal Palace midfield star Adam Wharton responds to speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United in 2026.

Crystal Palace midfield star Adam Wharton has responded to speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United in 2026.

The former Blackburn Rovers protege is regarded as one of the best young talents in the country and is believed to be on the radar of numerous big names, most notably Manchester United and Liverpool.

Wharton is understood to be on a six-man shortlist of midfield transfer options for Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim, who is searching for engine room reinforcements as a matter of priority.

Liverpool and Chelsea have also been tipped as potential destinations for the England international, who is still under contract with the FA Cup winners for another four seasons.

Wharton was recently quizzed on the rumours surrounding his future by The Athletic, but he confessed that he is mostly unaware of the carousel of stories, saying: "I don’t really look into it or think too much about it.

Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton responds to Man Utd speculation

"There are always rumours floating about on social media. Is it true? Is it not? You tell me. My friends, my family, my brothers, everyone will message me and be like, ‘Is it true this club’s interested?’. I’m like, ‘Thanks for telling me because I didn’t know.’

"You must be doing something right for those sorts of clubs to be interested or wanting you, but until there’s something concrete and direct communication, I wouldn’t stress about it."

Directly addressing the links to Man Utd, the 21-year-old added: "I don’t know who’s spreading it or who at United is looking at it. I see it and I’m like, ‘OK’, and then I carry on with my day.

"United, the big teams, they’re all linked to 10, 20 different players. If I’m one of 20, then it’s nothing special, so it doesn’t really mean too much. I speak with my agent about planning ahead and possibilities.

“But at the end of the day, it is who’s interested and who’s willing to try and get you if that becomes the case? You can speak about it, but you’ve got to represent that on the pitch and prove that you deserve it."

Wharton completed 66 minutes of Sunday's goalless Premier League draw with Brighton & Hove Albion following an illness, and the midfielder has been recalled to the England squad for November's internationals against Albania and Serbia.

What realistic Adam Wharton transfer alternative can Man Utd target?

Man United would have to pay a premium to capture Wharton next summer let alone in January, when an exit from Selhurst Park for the England international could very well cost north of £100m.

Instead, the Red Devils could pull off a more cost-effective deal for Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher, who is thought to be after a winter move elsewhere in order to boost his England World Cup prospects.

Man United are said to be preparing a loan offer with a permanent clause for the former Chelsea man, although Atletico are after at least £50m to let him go for good in 2026.

Gallagher would represent an experienced and like-for-like replacement for Kobbie Mainoo, who has supposedly seen a new club enter the race for his services in the January transfer window.