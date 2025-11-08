New Serie A side join Napoli in Mainoo race?

Serie A club AS Roma have reportedly joined the race to sign Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, who could be allowed to leave the club in January.

The 20-year-old has failed to secure regular game time under Ruben Amorim, and he has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the upcoming transfer window.

Mainoo reportedly requested to leave the club on loan during the summer window, but the transfer did not happen before the deadline.

The England international has been restricted to seven substitute Premier League appearances this season, with a lack of European football and an early exit from the EFL Cup making it difficult for Amorim to select him regularly.

Roma eye move for Mainoo?

It has been reported that Napoli are thought to be leading the race to sign the technically gifted midfielder, who desperately needs games to regain his form and confidence.

However, they are not the only club showing keen interest in Mainoo, with Football Italia reporting that Roma are also in the mix for his signature.

The Giallorossi are looking to sign a new midfielder who can play in multiple positions, and Mainoo has emerged as a potential option for them.

The report claims that United could demand a fee in the region of £35m-£43m for the midfielder, and Serie A clubs are most likely to try to sign him on loan.

West Ham United are also reportedly keen on bringing the young midfielder to the London Stadium, and Mainoo could be interested in staying in the Premier League rather than moving abroad.

Should Mainoo leave the club?

The Red Devils could be reluctant to offload Mainoo, considering that Amorim could be without Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui for several weeks due to their participation in the Africa Cup of Nations that runs from December into January 2026.

Mainoo is an exceptional talent with superb ball-carrying ability, but unless he gets regular game time under Amorim, it does not make any sense for him to waste the entire season making only cameo appearances.

Manuel Ugarte, Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro are ahead of Mainoo in the pecking orders, but his situation could improve if the Brazilian is sold in the January window to Saudi Pro League clubs.