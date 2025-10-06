Man Utd transfer news: Napoli 'ahead' of two PL clubs in race to sign Kobbie Mainoo

Napoli are reportedly leading the race to sign Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo in the January transfer window. Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also keen.

Napoli are reportedly leading the race to sign Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo ahead of the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old has struggled to secure regular game time at Old Trafford under Ruben Amorim, and he asked to leave the club on loan during the summer transfer market.

The England international stayed on after the Red Devils rejected his request. However, his situation has not improved as he has failed to make a single start in the Premier League this season.

Lack of European football and an early exit from the EFL Cup have made it difficult for Amorim to select Mainoo regularly, and his situation has alerted several top clubs across Europe to lure him away from the club.

Napoli leading the race to sign Mainoo?

According to a report from the Sunday Mirror (print edition, page 68), Serie A champions are 'leading' the race to sign the technically-gifted midfielder, who was seen as one of the hottest properties in England only 12 months ago.

A move to the Naples club could be tempting for Mainoo, where he could not only link up with former United midfielder Scott McTominay but also revive his career under Antonio Conte, who is willing to provide him an escape route.

The report claims that the opportunity to play alongside Kevin de Bruyne would appeal to the youngster, who believes that a fresh challenge elsewhere could be crucial for him to get his career back on track.

Aston Villa and Newcastle United are reportedly closely monitoring his situation, and both of them could be a good option for him if he wants to continue playing in the Premier League.

In Spain, La Liga giants Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid have reportedly shown interest in him in recent weeks, and Mainoo will not lack options if he decides to move on.

Should Mainoo leave Old Trafford?

Mainoo is a terrific talent with exceptional ball-carrying ability, but he is unlikely to receive enough opportunities in midfield under Amorim, who has openly stated that he will not change his system.

Manuel Ugarte, Casemiro, and Bruno Fernandes are ahead of the youngster in pecking order, and it makes sense for him to look for opportunities elsewhere if his situation does not improve in the next few months.

The homegrown boy has looked sharp every time he was called upon, but Amorim's ruthless treatment could force him to leave Old Trafford in January.