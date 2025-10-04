Two La Liga clubs 'battle' for Man Utd midfielder

Man Utd transfer news: Two La Liga clubs 'battle' for Kobbie Mainoo

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, who asked to leave the club in the summer.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo in the January transfer window. 

The 20-year-old was seen as one of the hottest properties in the country only 12 months back, but he has found game time hard to come by under Ruben Amorim

The England midfielder asked to leave Old Trafford on loan before the end of the summer transfer window, but Amorim decided to keep him. 

Mainoo has managed only five substitute appearances in the Premier League, with Amorim struggling to give him enough game time, mainly due to United's reduced fixture list resulting from their absence from European competitions. 

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid eye move for Mainoo? 

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso on September 27, 2025

According to a report from Fichajes, La Liga giants Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are keeping a close eye on Mainoo's situation, and could potentially make a move for him in the January window. 

The youngster has a contract at Old Trafford until 2027, with the Red Devils having an option to extend it by another year; however, the youngster is reportedly growing concerned about his lack of game time. 

This could be damaging for his career in a World Cup year, and if his situation does not improve, there is no chance of him being in the England squad for next summer's tournament.

A player with an exceptional ball carrying ability, both La Liga clubs like him, but there is also interest from Serie A champions Napoli, who see him as an untapped gem. 

Frustrating for Mainoo - will he leave? 

Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo on August 30, 2025

Amorim has made it clear that he will not change his system, which means Mainoo will have to accept his role as a back-up option only in midfield. 

Despite the 2-0 win over Sunderland at Old Trafford on Sunday, it has become apparent that United have struggled with the pairing of Manuel Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes in midfield. 

It would be a great loss for United to lose a player of Mainoo's talent, especially if he were to move to a top club in Spain. 

Mainoo has looked sharp whenever he was called from the bench, but Amorim's ruthless treatment could force him to look for options elsewhere in the winter transfer market. 

Saikat Mandal

