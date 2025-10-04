Manchester United claim third straight Old Trafford triumph with a 2-0 win over Sunderland, as Ruben Amorim celebrates 50th match in charge with a crucial victory.

Manchester United raced into the lead as Mason Mount clinically finished inside 10 minutes, and the Red Devils' onslaught continued for much of the half, with Robin Roefs making several eye-catching saves until eventually being beaten again by Benjamin Sesko, giving Amorim's side a deserved 2-0 lead at the break.

The Red Devils continued to dominate the second half yet struggled to truly test Roefs, but a disciplined defensive display from the hosts ensured that Senne Lammens kept a clean sheet on his debut as Manchester United claimed all three points, extending their unbeaten record when taking the lead this season.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Manchester United produced a significantly improved all-round performance today, appearing much more comfortable in possession, more threatening in attack and more formidable in defence.

Amad and Diogo Dalot took up extremely wide positions for the Red Devils, stretching the Sunderland defence and allowing the likes of Bryan Mbeumo, Mount and Bruno Fernandes to operate with freedom in the half-spaces, while Sesko was used brilliantly as the target man.

Several long balls were played into the striker, and Sesko was able to superbly use his large frame to hold the ball up and bounce passes off to other attackers to allow Man United to quickly get up the pitch.

In defence, the Red Devils sat slightly deeper and were more willing to allow Sunderland possession rather than deploying the high-pressing system that has been seen so far from Amorim's side this term - which has often led to their two-man midfield being overwhelmed by opposition sides.

The Black Cats lacked the quality to break through that deeper block, often resorting to hopeful crosses into the penalty area, which the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro and Lammens were often able to easily deal with.

Sunderland did have a handful of well-worked chances, but a lack of composure and quality at the final moment allowed Man Utd to deal with the attack, leaving the Black Cats goalless for the third time on the road this term.

Regis Le Bris will at least learn from his initial choice to play with four defenders, as Sunderland were significantly stronger defensively following the introduction of Daniel Ballard for Simon Adingra in the first half, with Man Utd failing to score after the change to a five-defender system.

MANCHESTER UNITED VS. SUNDERLAND HIGHLIGHTS

8th min: Manchester United 1-0 Sunderland (Mason Mount)

Manchester United have the lead, Mount with his first of the season!

Mbeumo has the ball on the right wing and looks to curl a cross into the Sunderland penalty area, finding Mount just inside the box.

Mount fantastically brings the ball down with his left foot and strikes a side-footed volley past Roefs and into the bottom right corner.

31st min: Manchester United 2-0 Sunderland (Benjamin Sesko)

Sesko doubles Manchester United's lead!

Dalot delivers a long throw into the heart of the penalty area, and it is flicked on at the near post by a Sunderland head as several defenders compete for the same ball.

The ball falls towards Sesko just inside the six yard box, and the striker beats Trai Hume to the contact and strikes into the net from close range.

MAN OF THE MATCH - BENJAMIN SESKO

There have been glimpses of what Sesko brings to Manchester United since his arrival, but the striker showed what he is truly capable of today.

Sesko was superbly deployed as the target man today, using his body to consistently win duels - highlighted by winning the most in the match (eight) - and playing the ball off to other attackers, while he also scored a true poacher's goal to make it 2-0.

Amad also deserves a mention, creating the most chances (three), completing the most dribbles (three) and winning the most tackles (two), demonstrating his all-round ability in that wing-back role.

MANCHESTER UNITED VS. SUNDERLAND MATCH STATS

Possession: Manchester United 51%-49% Sunderland

Shots: Manchester United 15-8 Sunderland

Shots on target: Manchester United 6-3 Sunderland

Corners: Manchester United 2-3 Sunderland

Fouls: Manchester United 10-12 Sunderland

BEST STATS



18 - Mason Mount's opening goal for Manchester United against Sunderland rounded off an 18-pass move, the joint-most for a goal in the Premier League this season and their most in a league game since Bruno Fernandes v Burnley in September 2023 (also 18). Flow. pic.twitter.com/0lOC4i4vpH

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 4, 2025



Only three players have scored more than 10 goals and provided more than five assists in the Premier League in 2025: ◉ Mo Salah ◉ Antoine Semenyo ◉ Bryan Mbeumo ? pic.twitter.com/WkhzzHzcZL

— Squawka (@Squawka) October 4, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Both teams will now have a two-week rest for the October international break to take place before resuming Premier League action on matchday eight.

Manchester United return with a challenging away trip to rivals Liverpool, while Sunderland are back at the Stadium of Light against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

