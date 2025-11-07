Prem club 'make guarantee' to wantaway Mainoo

Premier League club reportedly offer Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo one guarantee ahead of January transfer window.

Kobbie Mainoo has reportedly been offered an escape route by a Premier League club due to his limited playing time at Manchester United.

The midfielder is clearly not favoured by Ruben Amorim at Manchester, with the English player linked to a transfer away from Old Trafford during the summer.

Despite the uncertainty over his playing time under the Portuguese manager, a transfer did not happen in the off-season or before the deadline, heightening frustration.

Mainoo’s only start for the Red Devils this season was in the unsuccessful EFL Cup loss to Grimsby Town in late August; all seven Premier League appearances have been as a substitute.

With limited minutes, the 20-year-old is reportedly planning to move in January, and a Premier League club has provided a temporary solution.

Kobbie Mainoo transfer news: Premier League club’s reported proposal

As reported by The Sun, West Ham United are keen on bringing the young midfielder to the London Stadium in January.

The Hammers’ proposal is rumoured to be a six-month deal with guarantees offered about a starting role, as the capital club strive to avoid relegation.

West Ham are currently 18th in the Premier League table, and while there is a threat of relegation, it is unlikely to influence Mainoo’s decision, given the temporary nature of any agreement.

Considering the World Cup to be held next summer, the United midfielder is strongly eager to make a short-term switch in the second half of the season to improve his prospects of making Thomas Tuchel’s England squad.

Kobbie Mainoo transfer news: Man Utd’s reported stance revealed

The same source, however, suggests that the Manchester giants have no intention of letting Mainoo leave despite limited game time.

Given that the Africa Cup of Nations runs from December into January 2026, Amorim could be without Bryan Mbeumo, Amad and Noussair Mazraoui for several weeks, reducing the Portuguese manager’s options across multiple positions during that period.

Their stance on Mainoo could change, though, if a new player is brought in during that time in the centre of midfield, with the same source indicating that the mentioned absences would see Mainoo and out-of-favour Joshua Zirkzee rise in the pecking order before the turn of the year.

Whether that persuades both players to stay at Old Trafford remains uncertain, with the anticipated increase in competitive minutes likely to be short-lived.