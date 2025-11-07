England manager Thomas Tuchel announces a 25-man squad for November's World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Serbia and Albania.

England manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed his squad for the Three Lions' upcoming World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Serbia and Albania this month.

The Three Lions are now just going through the motions in Group K, having confirmed their spot at next year's global finals with a 5-0 thrashing of Latvia during their most recent fixture on October 14.

Tuchel's side are seven points clear of second-placed Albania with just two games remaining, but while England's spot at the World Cup is not in jeopardy, their 100% record in the section will still be on the line this month.

The Three Lions play their final home game of Group K against Serbia at Wembley next Thursday, before travelling to Tirana to meet Albania in their closing match of the section on November 16.

Tuchel has summoned 25 players for this month's camp, and the England boss has recalled all of Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Adam Wharton for the Three Lions' final World Cup qualifiers.

Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden back in England squad

Bellingham was omitted from October's selection despite returning to full fitness from a shoulder injury, but the 22-year-old has now returned to form for Real Madrid, scoring in three of their last four games in all competitions.

Manchester City's Foden, meanwhile, rejoins the squad after scoring twice in the Citizens' 4-1 Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund, as well as providing an assist in last weekend's 3-1 Premier League success over Bournemouth.

Elsewhere, Tuchel has also recalled Crystal Palace lynchpin Adam Wharton to the Three Lions' midfield ranks, where Bournemouth's Alex Scott also appears for the very first time.

The 22-year-old is now an established starter for a Cherries side who lie fifth in the Premier League table, scoring one goal in 10 top-flight games this season after battling back from previous fitness woes.

There is also one change in the goalkeeping department, as Newcastle United's Nick Pope is back in the squad for the first time since October 2024, replacing Manchester City number two James Trafford.

Myles Lewis-Skelly, Jack Grealish out of England squad

Trafford is one of a few players to drop out of this month's squad, where there is also no room for Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly while he struggles for starts in North London.

The 19-year-old is yet to make the first XI in a Premier League game this season and was also overlooked for a start in the Gunners' Champions League success over Slavia Prague in midweek, when Piero Hincapie was selected to deputise for Riccardo Calafiori instead.

Lewis-Skelly's loss is Reece James's gain as the Chelsea captain returns to the fold, while Morgan Gibbs-White and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have also been omitted from the November selection.

Up front, there is still no room in the selection for rejuvenated Everton attacker Jack Grealish, while Brighton & Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck is also overlooked despite his stellar form for the Seagulls of late.

England squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle United)

Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur), John Stones (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Alex Scott (AFC Bournemouth), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona, loan from Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)