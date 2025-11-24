Manchester United reportedly hope that the offer of the number 24 shirt at Old Trafford could help them convince Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo to make the move to the club next year.

Semenyo's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with Bournemouth facing a battle to keep hold of the attacker, who has been one of the standout players in the Premier League this term.

The 25-year-old has scored six goals and registered three assists in 11 Premier League appearances this season, and despite signing a new deal at the Vitality Stadium in July, he could be on the move in 2026.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Man United are ready to offer Semenyo the number 24 shirt, which is currently held by Andre Onana, who is on loan at Trabzonspor.

Onana is highly unlikely to represent the 20-time English champions again, so that jersey is set to become vacant at the end of the campaign, but it could also be taken away from the Cameroon international in the middle of the season, should the Red Devils be given encouragement over a January deal.

Semenyo transfer news: Man United 'eyeing' deal for Bournemouth attacker

Semenyo has had the number 24 shirt during his three seasons at Bournemouth, while he has worn the number 42 shirt for Sunderland, Newport County and Bristol City.

The significance of the numbers to Semenyo is unknown, but Man United are said to be ready to have the number 24 waiting for the Ghana international.

According to BBC Sport, Semenyo has a £65m release clause which can be activated during the first two weeks of the January transfer window, and the Cherries are bracing themselves for offers.

The forward has scored 28 goals and registered 13 assists in 101 appearances for Bournemouth in all competitions, including 26 goals and 12 assists in 92 outings in the top flight of English football.

Will Man United win the race for Semenyo?

Man United head coach Ruben Amorim is believed to have gone for dinner with Semenyo over the summer, as the Red Devils gave serious consideration to moving for the attacker.

However, it is understood that Man United were ultimately unwilling to meet Bournemouth's asking price, and the club instead turned their attention to bringing in Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

Whether that situation harms Man United's new pursuit of the Bournemouth attacker remains to be seen, but the alleged meeting between Amorim and Semenyo could also potentially work in the English club's favour.

Semenyo's future is one to watch closely heading towards the start of the January market, as he has fast become one of the stars of the Premier League due to his pace, power and eye for goal.