Bayern vs. Arsenal: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between familiar Champions League foes Bayern Munich and Arsenal.

Something has to give when two of the three perfect Champions League teams butt heads on Wednesday evening, when Arsenal welcome perpetual nemeses Bayern Munich to the Emirates for a titanic league-phase tussle.

Both the Premier League leaders and Bundesliga champions have collected the maximum 12 points from their opening four games this season, and the Gunners have done so without conceding a single goal against Atletico Madrid, Olympiacos, Athletic Bilbao and Slavia Prague.

Mikel Arteta's men also extended their advantage at the Premier League summit on Sunday courtesy of a 4-1 trouncing of North London derby rivals Tottenham Hotspur, although they have been marginally out-performed by Bayern in the current European campaign.

The Bavarians lead the London giants courtesy of a superior goals scored tally, and on matchday four, they did what Arsenal could not do last season in a 2-1 victory over reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Ahead of Wednesday's colossal contest between Arsenal and Bayern Munich, Sports Mole takes a look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 14

Bayern wins: 8

Draws: 3

Arsenal wins: 3

The 14th meeting between Bayern and Arsenal in April 2024 saw both sides bid to right a few first-leg wrongs in their Champions League quarter-final, where no fans of the German giants were permitted to attend the opening encounter at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta's men could not take full advantage, though, settling for a 2-2 draw as Serge Gnabry and Harry Kane struck in between Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard's efforts, and their failure to bring a healthy or slender lead with them to the Allianz Arena would be costly.

Indeed, Bayern defended with vigour against their North London foes and required just the one strike to advance to the semis - Joshua Kimmich's header proved telling - as Arsenal experienced that all-too familiar sinking feeling in Munich.

While the 2023-24 affairs were tightly-fought, Arsene Wenger had overseen a trio of successive 5-1 losses to rampant Bayern sides during the closing stages of his 22-year reign, as the Gunners suffered an embarrassing 10-2 aggregate reverse in the 2016-17 last 16 after an equally chastening group defeat in November 2015.

The distinguished Frenchman did oversee a 2-0 success in October 2015 and in the second leg of Arsenal's 2012-13 last-16 affair, but the Gunners' praiseworthy efforts in the latter were inconsequential owing to a 3-1 first-leg loss, seeing Bayern advance courtesy of the abolished away goals rule before their famous trophy lift at Wembley.

That victory 11 years ago still marks Arsenal's only win from six previous attempts on Bayern's territory - the German champions have prevailed in five of the other six and also have 30 goals to show from their 13 previous battles with the Gunners, who have in turn struck 15 times.

By coolly sending David Raya the wrong way from the penalty spot in the first leg of their 2023-24 quarter-final, Tottenham Hotspur's all-time leading scorer Kane brought up his 15th goal from 20 games against Arsenal, who are the Englishman's third-favourite opponent behind Leicester City (20) and Everton (16).

Kane's spot kick was also his sixth goal at the Emirates - more than any other visiting player - and even though the England captain did not strike in the return match on April 17, Bayern did not need his contributions to make Champions League semi-final number 13.

Previous meetings

Apr 17, 2024: Bayern 1-0 Arsenal (Champions League Quarter-Finals)

Apr 09, 2024: Arsenal 2-2 Bayern (Champions League Quarter-Finals)

Mar 07, 2017: Arsenal 1-5 Bayern (Champions League Round of 16)

Feb 15, 2017: Bayern 5-1 Arsenal (Champions League Round of 16)

Nov 04, 2015: Bayern 5-1 Arsenal (Champions League Group Stage)

Oct 20, 2015: Arsenal 2-0 Bayern (Champions League Group Stage)

Mar 11, 2014: Bayern 1-1 Arsenal (Champions League Round-Of-16)

Feb 19, 2014: Arsenal 0-2 Bayern (Champions League Round-Of-16)

Mar 13, 2013: Bayern 0-2 Arsenal (Champions League Round-of-16)

Feb 19, 2013: Arsenal 1-3 Bayern (Champions League Round-of-16)

Mar 9, 2005: Arsenal 1-0 Bayern (Champions League Round-of-16)

Feb 22, 2005: Bayern 3-1 Arsenal (Champions League Round-of-16)

Mar 14, 2001: Bayern 1-0 Arsenal (Champions League Group Stage)

Dec 7, 2000: Arsenal 2-2 Bayern (Champions League Group Stage)

