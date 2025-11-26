Champions League
Arsenal
Nov 26, 2025 8.00pm
3
1
HT : 1 1
FT
Bayern
  • Jurrien Maduro 22' goal
  • Mikel Arteta 43' yellowcard
  • Noni Madueke 69' goal
  • William Saliba 74' yellowcard
  • Gabriel Martinelli 77' goal
  • Mikel Merino 80' yellowcard
  • yellowcard Dayot Upamecano 23'
  • goal Lennart Karl 32'
  • yellowcard Konrad Laimer 43'
  • yellowcard Vincent Kompany 43'
  • yellowcard Mikel Arteta 59'
  • yellowcard Vincent Kompany 59'

Harry Kane experiences unwanted career first as Bayern Munich star struggles in Arsenal defeat

No way through: Kane experiences unwanted career first in Arsenal defeat
© Imago / IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane experienced an unwanted career first in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat to Arsenal in the Champions League.

The reigning German champions went into the break on level terms after Lennart Karl cancelled out Jurrien Timber at the Emirates Stadium.

However, Bayern had no reply to Arsenal's second-half display, falling to a 3-1 loss following efforts from Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli.

The result condemned Vincent Kompany's side to their first defeat of the league phase and maintained Arsenal's 100% record in the competition.

Disappointingly for Bayern, their star striker was unable to make an impression on proceedings, despite heading into the contest in fine form. 

© Imago / IMAGO / MIS

Kane sets unwanted record against Arsenal

Prior to Wednesday's contest, Kane had scored 24 goals in 18 competitive appearances, including an effort in Friday's 6-2 thrashing of Freiburg in the Bundesliga.

However, the former Tottenham Hotspur man was nullified by Arsenal's central defensive pairing of William Saliba and Cristhian Mosquera.

In fact, the match represented the first time that Kane had played the duration of a game against Arsenal without registering a single shot.

As per Squawka, Kane was restricted to just 30 touches at the Emirates, with only two of those taking place in the Arsenal box.

Mikel Arteta's side ultimately proved why they have recorded four clean sheets in five of their league phase matches this season. 

© Imago

What is Kane's record against Arsenal?

Kane would have been disappointed with his difficult outing at the Emirates, especially as he has previously enjoyed success against the Gunners.

During his time at Tottenham, the 32-year-old netted 14 times across 17 appearances in the North London derby.

Kane also scored in his previous visit to the Emirates in April 2024, when he found the net for Bayern in a 2-2 draw in the Champions League quarter-finals. 

Overall, the England captain has scored 14 goals in 22 competitive matches against Arsenal, experiencing eight wins, six draws and eight defeats. 

