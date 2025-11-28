Preview: Crystal Palace vs Manchester United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 28 Nov 2025 09:59 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 13:45

Both Crystal Palace and Manchester United have recent mistakes to rectify in Sunday afternoon's fascinating Premier League showdown at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles' unbeaten streak came to an end in Thursday's 2-1 Conference League loss to Strasbourg, three days after the Red Devils' embarrassing 1-0 home reverse to Everton.

Match preview

Not even Idrissa Gueye and Michael Keane's Kieron Dyer and Lee Bowyer moment could deny Everton - and David Moyes - a momentous win at Old Trafford on Monday evening, when Ruben Amorim's men crashed back down to earth in disheartening fashion.

The 10-man Toffees claimed all of the spoils courtesy of a Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall stunner after Gueye's inexplicable red card, as Man United lost a Premier League game after their opponents had a man sent off for the first time ever, having avoided defeat in all 46 previous instances.

Monday's loss was a classic case of the international break coming at the worst time for the 20-time English champions, who entered the hiatus having taken 11 points from their prior five Premier League games, but that purple patch may have only papered over the cracks in the eyes of some.

The Red Devils are only just clinging onto a top-half place in the Premier League standings and head to Selhurst Park with no clean sheets from their last five games, not to mention an appalling away record and streak against London clubs.

Indeed, only one of the visitors' last 11 Premier League away games has ended in victory, and the Red Devils have also lost a staggering 16 of their last 26 league matches at London clubs - more than any other top-flight team since that first reverse in April 2023.

© Imago

Also waving goodbye to a five-match unbeaten run during the week, Crystal Palace arguably only had themselves to blame for their narrow reverse to Strasbourg, who rendered Tyrick Mitchell's opening goal inconsequential at the Stade de la Meinau.

The Eagles squandered two other glorious chances on Thursday evening, when Ismaila Sarr and Adam Wharton both struck the woodwork with the goal largely at their mercy after on-loan Chelsea goalkeeper Mike Penders had gone walkabouts.

As far as the Premier League goes, though, Oliver Glasner's men have redeveloped a resilient streak, as last weekend's 2-0 success over Wolverhampton Wanderers marked their third clean sheet on the spin in the top flight, where they lie fifth.

Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion have also failed to breach the Eagles' backline this month, and the FA Cup winners are one of just two teams yet to concede 10 goals in the 2025-26 Premier League, alongside leaders Arsenal.

A 12-game unbeaten run in Premier League home games also stands Crystal Palace in especially good stead before a reunion with the Red Devils, whom they have beaten in three of their last four meetings while incredibly keeping a clean sheet on each occasion - the last Man Utd player to score against the Eagles was Anthony Martial in September 2023.

Crystal Palace Premier League form:

L

D

L

W

D

W

Crystal Palace form (all competitions):

W

W

W

D

W

L

Manchester United Premier League form:

W

W

W

D

D

L

Team News

© Imago

Man Utd's cause against Everton was not helped by Matheus Cunha's training 'accident' and subsequent head injury, and as the Brazilian is still following concussion protocol, he will not be involved on Sunday.

Joshua Zirkzee got the nod up front in Cunha's absence last time out, but Amorim will surely now consider introducing Mason Mount into the final third, a move that could see Bryan Mbeumo operate as an auxiliary centre-forward instead.

Diogo Dalot for Patrick Dorgu is another likely alteration on the visitors' end, but Benjamin Sesko (knee) and Harry Maguire (thigh) remain out of contention.

Regarding Crystal Palace, the hosts did not come out of their loss to Strasbourg unscathed on the injury front, as Will Hughes was taken off with a knee problem in the first half and will now surely be replaced by Red Devils target Wharton.

Hughes might still be passed fit for the matchday squad, but it would be a shock to see him hold his place, while Caleb Kporha (back), Borna Sosa (knock), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee) and Rio Cardines (adductor) are also on the injury list for the Eagles.

Wharton ought to be one of two midfield changes for Crystal Palace, as Daichi Kamada also comes in for Jefferson Lerma, while defensive regular Chris Richards should demote Jaydee Canvot to the bench too.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Lacroix, Guehi, Richards; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Mateta, Pino

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot; Mount, Diallo; Mbeumo

We say: Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United

Regardless of Cunha's availability, a return to winning ways for Amorim's confidence-sapped side is surely out of the question, as Palace give little away defensively on home soil.

However, most of Glasner's starters from Thursday night will have to go again, and the refreshed Red Devils can capitalise on Eagles fatigue to come away with a point.

