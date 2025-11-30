Bruno Fernandes surpasses Man Utd legend in Premier League record books with two assists in win over Crystal Palace

By Ben Sully | 30 Nov 2025 14:45 , Last updated: 30 Nov 2025 15:21

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes surpassed Paul Scholes's Premier League assist tally with his performance in the 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

The Portugal international played a key role in Man United's turnaround against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Fernandes clipped a free-kick into the box for Joshua Zirkzee's equaliser, before he teed up Mason Mount from another dead-ball situation for Man United's winner.

The midfielder helped his team return to winning ways following a three-game winless run, which included Monday's defeat to 10-man Everton at Old Trafford.

Fernandes surpasses Scholes's assist tally

Fernandes's impressive display saw him move into fourth spot for the most Premier League assists in Man United's history.

The 31-year-old moved level with Paul Scholes's tally of 55 Premier League assists with his role in Zirkzee's equaliser.

Fernandes then moved ahead of the Man United legend by providing his 56th Premier League assist for Mount's all-important winner at Selhurst Park.

While he may have gone past Scholes's tally, Fernandes has work to do if he is to climb into the top three of the club's Premier League assist leaders.

Who is ahead of Fernandes in Man United assist chart?

Fernandes is 24 assists away from matching David Beckham, who registered 80 assists during his Premier League career.

Former Man United forward Wayne Rooney is in second place after he contributed 93 assists in his 393 top-flight appearances for the club.

Meanwhile, Ryan Giggs is leading the way with the most assists of any player in Premier League history, with 162 to his name.

Fernandes may be some way off Man United's top three, but he is currently the leading provider of goals in the 2025-26 Premier League season.

The Portuguese midfielder has the most assists of any Premier League player, with five goals created in 13 league matches.