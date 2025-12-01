World Cup 2026: Man Utd 'shocked' as Thomas Tuchel threatens to snap Red Devils long-standing streak

By Anthony Brown | 01 Dec 2025 19:32 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 21:15

Manchester United officials are reportedly confused by Luke Shaw’s continued exclusion from the England national team.

After coming back from a four-month injury in April, Shaw has played in all 13 Premier League matches this season for United.

The 30-year-old was involved in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in the top-flight, marking the defender's 300th appearance for the club.

Nevertheless, the former Southampton man has not represented England since their loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Shaw's England omission: Is position change at Man Utd a problem?

At 30, Shaw has adapted well to a new position as a left-sided centre-back under manager Ruben Amorim in a back three system.

According to SunSport, officials at Old Trafford do not expect that his changed role at United should hinder his prospects of making Tuchel's squad.

Amorim has previously openly said Shaw deserves another call-up for England, commending his performances.

"I think he deserves it, but also a lot of players deserve to be back," said the United boss. "For me, I want him to go to the national team.

“But I also want Luke Shaw to train with me, recover with me, and be prepared for my game, so I’m a little bit selfish on that.

“So if he’s not going to the national team, for me it’s fine, because I can control better what he’s doing.”

Tuchel has tried different players in the left-back position, including Myles Lewis-Skelly — uninvolved in November — Nico O’Reilly, Dan Burn and Djed Spence, all of whom were in the recent Three Lions squad.

Man Utd's long World Cup tradition in jeopardy

The report further reiterated that United have had at least one player in every England World Cup team since 1958, but this long-standing presence may end soon.

Marcus Rashford is the only United player to make Tuchel’s latest England squads, despite spending time on loan at Aston Villa and Barcelona this year.

Notable names like Harry Maguire, Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount have also failed to make recent England rosters.

If Shaw continues to be left out, United’s decades-long World Cup streak could be broken when the tournament starts next summer.