Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'sense opportunity' to beat Man Utd to £87.9m Premier League midfielder

By Ben Knapton | 01 Dec 2025 11:57 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 12:17

Tottenham Hotspur have supposedly sensed an opportunity to rival Manchester United for one of their chief midfield targets in the summer of 2026.

The Lilywhites are expected to complete the permanent signing of Joao Palhinha from Bayern Munich at the end of the current campaign, while Rodrigo Bentancur recently signed a new long-term contract with the Europa League winners.

Pape Sarr, Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall also offer Thomas Frank competent alternatives in the engine room, and the latter was recently hailed as a 'fearless' player by a 23-goal Spurs midfielder speaking to Sports Mole.

However, Yves Bissouma - who is yet to make an appearance in the 2025-26 season due to a combination of injuries and disciplinary issues - is about to enter the last six months of his contract and is looking likely to leave on a free transfer.

The Lilywhites are therefore thought to be scoping out options to improve their engine room, and according to CaughtOffside, they have been alerted to a potential deal for Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba.

Tottenham to rival Man United for Carlos Baleba transfer?

© Imago

The former Lille man was a prime target for Man United during the summer transfer window, but the Red Devils could not meet Brighton's nine-figure asking price, and Baleba remained at the Amex Stadium.

The 21-year-old has struggled to hit his previous heights in the wake of the intense speculation, though, failing to register a goal or assist in 16 appearances across all competitions during the 2025-26 campaign.

Baleba was only a late substitute in Sunday's 2-0 Premier League victory over Nottingham Forest, and as his contract expires in the summer of 2028, next summer may be Brighton's best chance to recoup a sizeable fee if he does not renew.

Spurs have reportedly 'sensed' an opening to rival Man United for the 2004-born lynchpin, although Brighton are expected to hold firm on their €100m (£87.9m) for as long as they justifiably can.

Tottenham may therefore need to make Baleba their most expensive signing of all time if they are to prise him away from the Amex Stadium, a record currently held by Dominic Solanke's £65m arrival from Bournemouth in 2024.

Brighton paid Lille just £23.7m for Baleba in 2023, and the Cameroon international has since registered four goals and two assists in 93 matches for the Seagulls, netting three Premier League goals last season.

Why have Spurs 'sensed an opportunity' to sign Carlos Baleba?

© Imago

Spurs must still be wary of Man Utd interest in Baleba, but the Lilywhites apparently believe that the Brighton man could be an attainable target due to the Red Devils' pursuits of other midfield options.

Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson, Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, Sporting Lisbon's Morten Hjulmand and Atalanta BC's Ederson are also high on Man United's shortlist, and the Red Devils are also said to be serious about signing a highly-rated Real Madrid man.

As a result, if Ruben Amorim's side prioritise deals for any of their other targets over Baleba, Spurs are currently best-positioned to move for the 21-year-old.

However, the 12th-placed Lilywhites are currently three points below seventh-placed Manchester United in the race for Europe, and a lack of continental football next season could influence Baleba's decision.