Tottenham Hotspur confirm that Rodrigo Bentancur has signed a new long-term contract as the midfielder reveals his reasons for putting pen to paper.

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed a new long-term contract for Rodrigo Bentancur, who has revealed his reasons for committing his future to the Europa League winners.

The former Juventus midfielder was due to become a free agent at the end of the season, and he would have been free to hold discussions with foreign clubs over a pre-contract agreement from January onwards.

However, Spurs made it a priority to keep Bentancur on the books, and it was reported earlier this week that the Uruguay international was close to agreeing an extension with the North London club.

On Friday morning, Tottenham confirmed that Bentancur had committed his future to the club with a new long-term deal - the length of which has not been confirmed - as the midfielder explained why he chose to remain in the English capital.

"I feel really good and I'm very happy to continue my story with this fantastic club," Bentancur told the official Tottenham website. "My family are happy; I have fantastic friends and team-mates who work hard every day. I love this Club and feel really good here.

Bentancur signs new Tottenham contract after strong start to 2025-26 season



We are delighted to announce that Rodrigo Bentancur has signed a new, long-term contract with the Club ✍️

— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 3, 2025

"Winning the Europa League was a fantastic moment and we want to build on this now, to win more trophies. We have a new Head Coach, a new captain and I want to enjoy many more years at the Club."

Then-Tottenham boss Antonio Conte brought Bentancur to the club from Juventus in the January 2022 transfer window, as the 28-year-old joined alongside Dejan Kulusevski on a permanent deal for £16.6m.

Bentancur quickly established himself as a key player for the Italian, and after briefly falling behind Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma in the pecking order under Ange Postecoglou, he became a critical component of their Europa League-winning team.

The Uruguayan completed the full 90 in each of Spurs' last five games of the 2024-25 tournament - including their final victory over Manchester United - and he is now one of the first names on Thomas Frank's team sheet.

Bentancur has already started eight matches for the Lilywhites in the current campaign and has now made 122 appearances for the club in total, scoring nine goals and providing eight assists in that time.

Frank reacts to Bentancur's new Tottenham contract

Head coach Frank also waxed lyrical about the South American and the Tottenham project as he reacted to the news of Bentancur's new long-term contract.

"I'm extremely happy that Rodrigo has committed his future to the Club," the Dane added. "It shows his belief in what we are building here and that we are starting a journey which we hope will be really special.

"Rodri is a big part of that. He's a fantastic midfielder who can dictate games and be the glue that holds the team together. He also has the ability to arrive in the penalty area, create goals and score them, too."

Bentancur is primed to make his 123rd appearance for Tottenham in Saturday's early Premier League kickoff against Leeds United, where victory will take Frank's side to within one point of reigning champions Liverpool.

The 28-year-old's new deal means that Spurs now only have Bissouma and Ben Davies out of contract in 2026, and neither man is expected to be offered a new deal at this juncture.