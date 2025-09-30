Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur reportedly is close to agreeing new contract at the club after impressing Thomas Frank.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is reportedly close to agreeing a new contract at the north London club.

The Uruguayan midfielder has featured regularly under Thomas Frank, making four starts in the Premier League, and has also made another appearance from the bench.

The 28-year-old has also started in the Carabao Cup clash, contributing to the 3-0 win over Doncaster, and played the entire 90 minutes in the 1-0 win over Villarreal in the Champions League.

The 'experienced' midfielder arrived from Juventus in January 2021, and racked up 121 appearances for the club, scoring nine times and laying on eight assists.

New contract for Bentancur? Smart decision from Tottenham

The midfielder also suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury that kept him out for nine months in 2023, but his recent performances have made him a massively important player under Frank.

The three-time Serie A winner was a key player under Antonio Conte and an integral part of Spurs' Europa League-winning run last season, where he featured in 13 of the 15 matches, including the final against Manchester United.

His contract is due to expire next summer, and according to Football London, the north London club are looking to extend his deal.

Spurs have done well to hand out a long-term contract extension to Cristian Romero, and securing an agreement for Bentacur has become a priority for the club.

The report claims that both parties are close to agreeing a new deal which will keep him at the club for the foreseeable future.

Yves Bissouma set for exit?

Like Bentacur, fellow midfielder Bissouma will also become a free agent next summer, but Tottenham reportedly have no plans to keep him.

During the summer, Bissouma was linked with a move away from the club, but a potential transfer to Turkish club Galatasaray fell through.

Spurs wanted to sell him permanently even after the transfer window, preferably to a Saudi Pro League club, only for a knee injury to scupper those plans.